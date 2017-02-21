Jeannette routs Bentworth, gets Sewickley Academy next

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette did not want to look past its opening opponent in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs — though a much-anticipated rematch would be its reward.

Now, the Jayhawks can look all they want.

Sixth-seeded Jeannette took care of business in the first round Tuesday night, riding a hot-shooting start and pressure defense to a 59-35 victory over No. 11 Bentworth at Norwin.

Jeannette (12-11) finally can start preparing for Sewickley Academy (17-4), the No. 3 seed that bounced the Jayhawks in last year's thrilling Class A semifinals, 69-68. Jeannette led by 21 in that game before the Panthers staged a comeback to remember — or forget, if you're the Jayhawks.

The teams will play Friday at a time and site to be determined.

“We blew a 20-point lead, and it's been on our minds for a long time,” said Jayhawks senior guard Mike Pompei, who scored a game-high 21 points and is 13 away from 1,000 for his career. “We came out amped up tonight.”

Pompei made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He scored 10 points in the third quarter.

Bentworth (10-13) never challenged the Jayhawks, who got hot from the perimeter and scored in transition. Still, Jeannette showed respect for Bentworth, which outscored the Jayhawks, 20-15, in the third quarter.

“I write it on our board a lot not to judge teams based on their record,” Jeannette coach Adrian Batts said. “Look at us, we're 12-11. We came out and really set the tone with our defense.”

Bentworth tried a 2-3 zone, and Jeannette took advantage.

“That played right into our hands,” Batts said.

Jeannette fired in five first-half 3-pointers on the way to a 37-7 halftime lead.

“Do they always shoot like this?” Bentworth coach Bob Kennedy asked with a laugh. “I don't want people to take this the wrong way. but we play in a section that doesn't really prepare us for that level of competition.”

It was 16-4 after the first quarter.

“Experience is big in the playoffs,” Batts said.

The lead didn't dip below 23 in the second half.

“Our kids came in and saw the bright lights and the big building, and I think they came out a little scared,” Kennedy said. “They really haven't been here before.”

Jeannette made nine 3-pointers, with makes from junior Rylan Bumoskey, junior Tre Cunningham and senior Eric Hall. Cunningham had 10 points, seven in the second quarter.

Jeannette started a different lineup with Bumoskey and senior Brendt Billeck in the first five and junior Robert Kennedy and senior Mark Wormack coming off the bench. Kennedy made all seven of his free throws and finished with nine points.

“We want (Kennedy and Wormack) to see the game and get a feel for it before they come in,” Batts said. “It worked out well for us tonight.”

Will Bashioum led Bentworth with 12 points.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.