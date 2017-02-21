Supporting cast helps Hempfield girls cruise past Canon-McMillan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

All season the Hempfield girls basketball team has relied on Michele Burns and Allison Podkul to carry the scoring load.

The duo had some help Tuesday in the Spartans' WPIAL Class 6A first-round game against Canon-McMillan at Charleroi.

Senior Ali Belgiovane scored 18 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and sophomore Sarah Golden, who at times has struggled this season with turnovers, added 12 points, seven rebounds and only one turnover to lead Hempfield to a 65-47 victory. No. 8 Hempfield, which ended a three-game losing streak, will play No. 1-seeded North Allegheny (21-1) in the quarterfinals Friday at a time and site to be determined.

Burns tallied 18 points and Podkul, who had 15, got Hempfield (14-8) off to a quick start by scoring the first five points of the game.

The Spartans raced out to a 7-0 lead and led 20-7 after a quarter as Podkul scored eight points.

“It was a total team effort,” Belgiovane said. “We all played as a team, and we stuck to the game plan and stayed focused.”

Hempfield coach Aaron Epps was shocked to learn Belgiovane had such a big game.

“I knew she had a double-double,” Epps said. “Everyone contributed and the bench played well. We've been concentrating on getting more role players involved.

“Ali just gives us 100 percent all the time, and we've been waiting for Sarah to break out. She played well for us in the playoffs last year. She's been sick, and it set her back.”

Golden hit a couple key 3-pointers in the first half as Hempfield stretched its lead to 33-16 by halftime.

No. 9 Canon-McMillan, which dropped six of its last seven games, had eight turnovers in the first quarter and got into foul trouble.

Cheyenne Trest, who signed with Seton Hill, picked up three fouls in the first half and was saddled with a fourth early in third quarter. She still managed to finish with a game-high 22 points by hitting five 3-pointers.

“They played very well and were the better team,” Canon-McMillan coach Lou Waller said. “We had too many unforced turnovers, and we didn't play well enough on defense. We left too many people wide open.”

Anytime Canon-McMillan made a run in the second half, Hempfield responded. Burns hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter as Hempfield opened up a 48-28 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Belgiovane scored 10 points as Hempfield saw its lead trimmed to 15. Belgiovane was 6 for 6 from the foul line as the Spartans pushed the lead back to 63-42.

“Allison set the pace for us in the first quarter,” Epps said. “She was a tough matchup for them. It was a matchup we felt we could exploit.

“We need everyone to play well.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.