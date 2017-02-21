Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Two-time defending champion Norwin girls cruise to first-round victory over Butler
Chris Harlan | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 9:27 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Abigail Gabauer and Butlers Jenna Kunst battle for a rebound during the first round of the WPIAL 6 A playoffs at Fox Chapel High School.Tuesday Feb 21, 2017.

As two-time WPIAL champions familiar with playoff pressure, senior Danielle McMaster could sense her Norwin teammates were ready for their postseason opener.

Even if for some it was their first.

“We always play every game as if it's the WPIAL championship game,” said McMaster, the lone starter back from last year's Class 4A-winning lineup. “We don't take a game off.”

Now in the new Class 6A playoffs, McMaster led with 13 points, senior Abi Gabauer scored 12 and No. 5 seed Norwin took its first step toward another WPIAL postseason run with a 52-26 victory Tuesday over No. 12 Butler at Fox Chapel.

The WPIAL playoff win was the ninth in a row for Norwin (17-5), which hasn't lost in a WPIAL bracket since 2014.

Norwin graduated star Pitt recruit Alayna Gribble from those powerful lineups, but now this balanced lineup has won 12 of its past 13 games this year.

“This group, we're our own unique group, so we're trying to make our mark,” Norwin coach Brian Brozeski said. “It's great that we had past success, but they understand that we want to keep the program moving in a positive direction.”

Norwin will face No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (17-5) in the quarterfinals Friday at a time and site to be determined. As one of the first four seeds, Mt. Lebanon had a first-round bye, so the Blue Devils players with coach Dori Oldaker watched Norwin's win as a team from the stands.

“I look forward to the competition on Friday,” said Brozeski, whose Knights defeated Mt. Lebanon, 56-54, in the WPIAL quarterfinals last year, “but by all means, if you give her this much time to prepare, I'm sure she knows us in and out.”

Norwin's playoff confidence showed in the second quarter.

Ahead by only three points, Norwin scored 10 straight to lead 25-12 just before halftime. Junior guard Magen Polczynski scored 7 of 10 points in the run. After a layup by Polczynski, she and Gabauer made consecutive 3-pointers a minute apart.

“Magen is a nice little sparkplug off the bench,” Brozeski said. “... She understands the game, she knows how to come in and she plays her role really well.”

Butler was outscored 14-6 in the quarter.

After a slow start, Norwin upped its defensive pressure and held Butler to single-digit quarters of eight, six, seven and five points. Junior guard Alyssa Eyth led Butler with 11 points.

“We figured out that our pressure was working and got them more jumbled,” McMaster said, “so we just kept doing what was working and took off from there.”

Ahead 25-14 at half, Norwin started the third quarter with a 9-2 run that let the Knights double up Butler. Norwin led 34-16 with 3:40 left in the third after consecutive baskets by McMaster and Gabauer.

Norwin entered the fourth ahead 40-21.

Butler's only lead was 8-6 in the first quarter, and it lasted just 48 seconds. Norwin used three offensive rebounds and scored the next five points.

“They did a nice job defensively with us and caused some problems early on,” Brozeski said. “I'm proud of my girls for making adjustments and getting the scoreboard to sway our way.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

