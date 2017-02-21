Penn-Trafford girls' comeback falls short

The No. 10-seeded Penn-Trafford girls basketball team didn't make any excuses for its performance in the WPIAL Class 6A first round against No. 7 Bethel Park.

The Warriors had plenty of late opportunities to pull off a come-from-behind win but failed to come up with the necessary big play and lost 38-36 on Tuesday at Baldwin.

“I'm proud of our kids, and we kept fighting and we came back to make it a one-possession game,” Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas said. “That's a good team over there, and I'm proud of (our) kids. I wish the game could have went a minute longer.”

Bethel Park (17-6) advanced to play No. 2 Pine-Richland (20-1) on Friday at a site and time to be determined.

After a tough first half that saw shots rattle in and out, Penn-Trafford (12-11) came out of halftime trailing 22-13 but looking like a different team. The Warriors tightened up on the Black Hawks perimeter shooters, particularly junior Kamryn Lach, and allowed just five points in the third.

Bella Long made a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the third, and MacKenzie Aunkst cut the deficit to 26-22 when she drove hard through the lane for a layup. Bethel Park coach Jonna Burke called an immediate timeout.

“John (Giannikas) does a terrific job with his team,” Burke said. “It was just enough for us to hang on (and win).”

Long hit another 3-pointer to make it 27-25, but Bethel Park senior forward Justina Mascara converted a tough shot in the paint to push the lead to 29-25 to end the third quarter. Mascara had 12 of her game-high 14 points in the second half, scoring in the paint as Penn-Trafford focused on Bethel Park's outside shooters.

“(Bethel Park) has some big kids in there, and we were right there with them,” Giannikas said. “The difference in the game ended up being one basket.”

Long was the lone Penn-Trafford player to score in double digits, finishing with 12 points.

Senior forward Taylor Wisniewski added two quick baskets to start the fourth quarter to cut Bethel Park's lead to 32-29 with 6:47 remaining. Mascara scored on another tough drive and drew the foul for a three-point play.

Penn-Trafford's Kylie Grabowski then intercepted a pass near midcourt, ran the floor and turned it into an easy layup to close the score to 35-33.

Grabowski added a free throw near the end to cut the deficit to 37-34 before Mascara added a foul shot late.

“We had our chances, and they made one more than we did, and that's the playoffs and that's the bottom line,” Giannikas said. “It was just two good teams going at it, and they got one more ball to fall than we did.”

The Warriors opened the scoring when Grabowski drained a 3-pointer from the right corner to give the Warriors the early lead. Taylor Wisniewski added a basket from the top of the key to give Penn-Trafford the lead at 5-3 with 5:22 remaining in the first. It was the last time the Warriors were ahead. Lach connected on her second consecutive 3-pointer to give the Black Hawks the lead for good. Rebecca Rodriguez added another long ball to close out the first quarter at 9-5 in favor of Bethel Park.

Lach heated up early in the first half from behind the arc, hitting four 3s. After a 12-point first half, Lach was bottled up by the Warriors in the second half, finishing with 13 points.

Long added a hard shot off the glass to give the Warriors their first basket of the second quarter and trim Bethel Park's lead to 12-7. Bethel Park dominated the offensive paint, getting two, three and sometimes four shots.

“I'm looking forward to next year with them, and I'm proud of the way we battled from beginning to end tonight,” Giannikas said. “We've been in games like this all year, and we weren't fazed by it.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.