Basketball

Westmoreland roundup: FR boys take down Trinity in 1st round

Staff Reports | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 9:48 p.m.

Backed by a fast-break offense and Hunter Stoncheck's team-high 15 points, No. 10-seeded Franklin Regional pulled off a mild upset over No. 7 Trinity, 80-69, Tuesday night in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball playoffs at Baldwin.

Franklin Regional (13-10) advanced to face No. 2 Moon (17-5) on Friday at a time and site to be determined.

Franklin Regional trailed Trinity, 24-23, at the end of the first quarter but came back with the help of a 21-point second quarter to take a 44-38 lead into halftime. The Panthers connected on seven 3-pointers in the first half to take the lead.

Tyler Giles and Aidan Fisch scored 11 points apiece to pace the Panthers. Fisch scored nine of his 11 in the second half.

The Hillers (14-9) were led by Joe Koroly's 23 points. Franklin Regional finished a perfect 14 of 14 from the foul line.

Girls basketball

Penns Valley 60, Ligonier Valley 50 — Coach Karen McCaffrey earned her 300th career victory as Penns Valley (14-7) won a District 6-3A first-round game at home. Olivia Miller had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Rams (8-15). She finished her career with 1,312 points and 837 rebounds.

“It is a disappointing loss, but I am more disappointed to see Olivia and Kacie graduate,” coach Tim Gustin said. “Only having two years to work with these young ladies makes me sad. I am excited for the future of our program and thankful that Olivia and Kacie provided such great leadership to help us build a strong foundation.”

College men's basketball

St. Vincent 70, Chatham 58 — In the PAC quarterfinals at Carey Center, Tom Kromka had 18 points and 14 rebounds to carry top-seeded St. Vincent (20-6) to victory. Mike Simmons had 13 points and Austin Ford added 10 for the Bearcats, who will play No. 5 Bethany on Thursday at Carey Center.

