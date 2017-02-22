Westmoreland high school basketball preview capsules for Friday's games

Boys

Quarterfinals

Class 5A

No. 10 Franklin Regional (13-10)vs. No. 2 Moon (17-5)

8 p.m. Friday at North Hills

Coaches: Brad Midgley, Franklin Regional; Adam Kaufman, Moon

Players to watch: Aidan Fisch, Franklin Regional (6-4, Jr., G); Jarrod Simmons, Moon (6-8, Sr., C)

Winner gets: Chartiers Valley (16-6)/Gateway (11-12) winner.

Layup lines: Franklin Regional posted its first playoff win since 2014 with an 80-69 victory over No. 7 Trinity in the first round as the Panthers made 12 3-pointers. Tyler Giles and Fisch scored 11 points each, with Fisch scoring nine in the second half. The Panthers, who have struggled to put the same lineup on the floor all season but are gaining continuity, shot 14 of 14 from the foul line. It was the third time this season they scored 80 or more. ... Simmons, who averages 18 points, is a tough matchup in the middle for anyone who plays the Tigers. Moon went 7-15 last year before roaring back to earn the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. Kaufman missed time at the start of the season for personal reasons but returned. This is his second season at Moon after coaching six years at Montour, where he won two WPIAL titles.

Class 2A

No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (22-0) vs. No. 8 Neshannock (16-7)

8 p.m. Friday at Fox Chapel

Coaches: Greg Bisignani, Greensburg C.C.; John Corey, Neshannock

Players to watch: Ben Hertzog, Greensburg C.C. (6-1, Sr., G); Ean Oprean, Neshannock (6-0, Sr., G)

Winner gets: Chartiers-Houston (19-4)/OLSH (16-6) winner.

Layup lines: After winning its eighth consecutive section title and capping the first undefeated regular season in school history, Greensburg Central Catholic is seeking punctuation in the postseason. The Centurions have made the semifinals four of the last five seasons but lost in the semis two straight years to Aliquippa. Senior Neal McDermott leads the scoring at 20.4 points, but seniors Hertzog and Jack Liberatore also have been consistent double-digit scorers and senior Dom Eisaman, sophomore Asa Klimchock and junior Ryan Quinn have filled key roles. Senior guard Alvin Ross needs three points to reach 1,000 for his career. ... Oprean made two clutch free throws with 0.03 seconds left — after a controversial whistle — to give Neshannock a 46-45 win over No. 9 California in the first round. Oprean scored 43 points in a playoff-clinching win over Laurel. He averages 24.

No. 6 Jeannette (12-11) vs. No. 3Sewickley Academy (17-4)

8 p.m. Friday at Northgate

Coaches: Adrian Batts, Jeannette; Win Palmer, Sewickley Academy

Players to watch: Tre Cunningham, Jeannette (6-2, Jr., G); Nate Ridgeway, Sewickley Academy (6-5, So., F)

Winner gets: Bishop Canevin (18-4)/Summit Academy (9-12) winner.

Layup lines: Jeannette started fast and never looked back in a 59-35 win over Bentworth in the first round. Senior guard Mike Pompei scored 21 points, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers, and Cunningham added 10 points as the Jayhawks advanced to the quarterfinals for the third straight season. Batts brought usual starters Robert Kennedy and Mark Wormack off the bench. The long-shooting Pompei needs 13 points to reach 1,000 for his career. In last year's Class A semifinals, Sewickley Academy erased a 21-point deficit in the second half to edge Jeannette, 69-68. ... Sewickley Academy has a veteran team with senior three-year starters and 1,000-point club members Juston Pryor (17 ppg) and Chris Groetch (14 ppg) leading the way. Ridgeway also averages 17 for the Panthers, who put up 76.4 a game. Palmer also coached at two schools in Virginia (Flint Hill and St. Stephens) and has a record of 606-272. He came to Sewickley in 2001 and won WPIAL titles in 2004, ‘09 and ‘10.

Girls

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Hempfield (14-8) vs. No. 1 North Allegheny (21-1)

6:30 p.m. Friday at Fox Chapel

Coaches: Aaron Epps, Hempfield; Spencer Stefko, NA

Players to watch: Ali Belgiovane, Hempfield (5-6, Sr., G-F); Haley Zeise, North Allegheny (5-9, Sr., G-F)

Winner gets: Norwin (17-5)/Mt. Lebanon (17-5) winner.

Layup lines: Hempfield put together a strong offensive output in the first round after struggling to score down the stretch of the regular season. It averaged 36 points in its last five games but topped No. 9 Canon-McMillan, 65-47, to advance to the quarterfinals. Belgiovane scored 18 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, and sophomore Sarah Golden added 12 points and seven rebounds. Senior leader Michelle Burns also scored 18 points, and Allison Podkul had 15. ... North Allegheny's strength is defense. The Tigers lead 6A in defensive scoring average at 38.5 points. The Tigers' only loss was to No. 2 Pine-Richland, 50-47. They are 11-0 since. Zeise is a Stoney Brook recruit. Stefko has guided three programs to the WPIAL finals in four consecutive seasons. The others are Seton-La Salle and Chartiers Valley. North Allegheny has made seven trips to the WPIAL finals but has only one title, in 1972.

No. 5 Norwin (17-5) vs. No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (17-5)

6:30 p.m. Friday at Baldwin

Coaches: Brian Brozeski, Norwin; Dori Oldaker, Mt. Lebanon

Players to watch: Danielle McMaster, Norwin (5-8, Sr., G); McKenzie Bushee, Mt. Lebanon (6-1, Sr., F)

Winner gets: Hempfield (14-8)/North Allegheny (21-1) winner.

Layup lines: Norwin opened the playoffs with a win for the fifth straight season, cruising past No. 12 Butler, 52-26. McMaster had a team-high 13 points, and senior guard-forward Abi Gabauer scored 12 in the first-round win. The WPIAL Class 4A champion the last two years, Norwin has not lost a WPIAL playoff game in two years — a nine-game postseason streak. Norwin beat Mt. Lebanon twice in last year's playoffs: 56-54 in the WPIAL quarterfinals and 58-44 in the PIAA first round. ... Mt. Lebanon returns to the court after a first-round bye. The Blue Devils have not played since Feb. 6. Three of Mt. Lebanon's losses came to out-of-state teams. Bushee is a Stoney Brook recruit who averages a team-best 15 points. Oldaker, in her 14th season at Mt. Lebanon, is one of the most decorated coaches in WPIAL girls basketball history. She won five WPIAL and five PIAA titles at Mt. Lebanon and Blackhawk.