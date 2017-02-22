High school roundup: Indiana edges Elizabeth Forward in overtime

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jake Benhart scored all seven points in overtime, including two free throws with 14 seconds left, to lift No. 6 Indiana to a 69-68 victory over No. 11 Elizabeth Forward in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball playoffs Wednesday night.

Benhart finished with 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Carlos Carter and Ryan Hoff added 15 points for Indiana (16-7), which will play No. 3 Beaver Falls (11-8) in the quarterfinals Saturday at a time and site to be determined.

Will Grijack had 21 points for Elizabeth Forward (12-11).

Belle Vernon 57, Deer Lakes 31 — The No. 5 Leopards (17-6) led by 10 at halftime and cruised to a WPIAL 4A first-round victory at Gateway. Belle Vernon junior center Joe Sabolek led all scorers with 16 points, while junior Derek Thomas added 10. Josh Solomon, a junior guard, had eight to lead the Lancers (12-11). Belle Vernon will play No. 4 Central Valley (13-9) in the quarterfinals.

McGuffey 50, Valley 48 (OT) — Colin Chapman scored five of his game-high 15 points in overtime, and the Highlanders overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and 25 turnovers to top Valley in a WPIAL Class 4A first-round game at Baldwin to record the first postseason win in school history.

Trent Belleville added 14 points for No. 8 McGuffey (18-5), and Sean Edlis scored 11. Deonte Ross led Valley (11-12) with 15 points, while Dru Stokes had 13 and Nyjewel Carter 10.

McGuffey will play No. 1 New Castle (20-2) in the quarterfinals Saturday.

South Fayette 63, Freeport 60 — No. 10 seed South Fayette broke the back-and-forth style, grabbed a three-point lead with 3 minutes left and then maintained it with seven free throws down the stretch in a WPIAL Class 4A first-round victory at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic. The last free throw was by senior Luke Meindl, who made one of two with 6.7 seconds left.

Noah Plack led South Fayette with 15 points, Matt Thomas scored 14, Cam Garland had 13 and Meindl added 11. Kevin Lynch scored 18 for No. 7 Freeport (15-8), which was seeking its first playoff win since 2010. Evan Schaffhauser added 11 points.

Butler 71, Baldwin 62 — Joel Stutz had 20 points and Tyler Frederick and Ethan Morton each added 16 to pace No. 7 Butler (15-8) to a WPIAL Class 6A first-round win at North Allegheny. The Golden Tornado will play No. 2 Latrobe (19-3) in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Anthony Reid scored 23 points for No. 10 Baldwin (15-8).

Canon-McMillan 70, North Allegheny 67 — RJ Bell had 21 points and Britton Beach added 16 to give No. 8 Canon-McMillan (18-5) a WPIAL Class 6A first-round win at North Hills. Bell had six 3-pointers for the Big Macs, who will play No. 1 Pine-Richland (21-1) in the quarterfinals.

Curtis Aiken had 26 points for No. 9 North Allegheny (14-9).

North Hills 65, Upper St. Clair 50 — Nick Smith's 24 points paced No. 5 North Hills (18-5) in a WPIAL Class 6A first-round win at North Allegheny. Andrew Paulauskus added 16 points for the Indians, who will play No. 4 Penn Hills (19-3) in the quarterfinals.

Darius Radfar had 15 points for the No. 12 Panthers (14-9), who trailed 23-13 in the first quarter.

Woodland Hills 47, Mt. Lebanon 43 — Deontae Robertson scored 20 points as No. 11 Woodland Hills (15-8) won a WPIAL Class 6A first-round game at Baldwin. Antonio Garofoli had 14 points for No. 6 Mt. Lebanon (14-9).

Girls basketball

Avonworth 54, Beaver Falls 32 — Hayden and Hunter Robinson each scored 13 points as No. 7 Avonworth (15-8) earned a WPIAL Class 3A first-round win. The Lopes will play No. 2 East Allegheny (22-0) in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Arianna Harper had 11 points for No. 10 Beaver Falls (10-12).

Carlynton 51, South Side Beaver 26 — Ashleigh Wilson and Diamond Thomas each had 18 points to guide No. 5 Carlynton (16-6) to a WPIAL Class 3A first-round win.

The Cougars, who led 26-13 at halftime, will play No. 4 Mohawk (16-5) in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Charleroi 51, Seton-La Salle 50 — Kaitlyn Riley had 11 points in the second half, and 17 overall, and added a key steal and score late as No. 6 Charleroi (19-4) won a WPIAL Class 3A first-round game at Peters Township. Maria Claybaugh scored 15 points for the Cougars, who will play No. 3 Neshannock (21-1) in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Alayna Ziegler had 24 points for No. 11 Seton-La Salle (5-16).

Riverside 47, Brownsville 39 — Sydney Wolf had 18 points as No. 8 Riverside (18-5) won a WPIAL Class 3A first-round game at Peters Township. Riverside will play No. 1 Bishop Canevin (16-5) in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Alexandria Seto scored 15 points for No. 9 Brownsville (10-12).