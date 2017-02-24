Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

St. Joseph girls qualify for 1st WPIAL semifinals with win over Quigley Catholic

George Guido | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 11:09 p.m.
St. Joseph's Alex Jones takes a 3-pointer over Quigley Catholic' Marisa Metropolos during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's P.J. Nickoloff scores over Quigley Catholic' Marisa Metropolos during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's Alex Jones takes a 3-pointer over Quigley Catholic' Julia Etherson during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's P.J. Nickoloff steals the ball from Quigley Catholic' Ava Haddox during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's Lizzy Celko saves a lose ball against Quigley Catholic during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's Alex Jones steal the ball from Quigley Catholic' Ava Haddox during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's Lizzy Celko is fouled by Quigley Catholic' Taylor Kirschner during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's Alex Jones leads the fast break after stealing the ball from Quigley Catholic' Ava Haddox (55) during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's P.J. Nickoloff steals the ball from Quigley Catholic' Taylor Kirschner during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's Lizzy Celko scores past Quigley Catholic' Ava Haddox during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's Gia Angelo fights for a rebound with Quigley Catholic' Ava Haddox (55) and Marisa Metropolos during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's Gia Angelo grabs a rebound away from Quigley Catholic' Marisa Metropouos during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's student section cheers as their team beats Quigley Catholic during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's celebrates as they defeat Quigley Catholic during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's celebrates as they regain the lead from Quigley Catholic in the second half during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's Quigley Lizzy Celko and P.J. Nickoloff defend on Catholic' Taylor Kirschner during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's Gia Angelo celebrates with Lizzy Celko after Celko was fouled by Quigley Catholic' Clara Stephenson during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
St. Joseph's Lizzy Celko rips a rebound away from Quigley Catholic' Julia Etherson during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
Finally.

After coming up short in three previous playoff outings against Quigley Catholic, St. Joseph made enough plays down the stretch to record a 69-65 victory in Friday's WPIAL Class A girls basketball quarterfinal contest at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

The Class A victory put sixth-seeded St. Joseph in the WPIAL semifinals for the first time in school history.

Senior Lizzy Celko led the way with 22 points before fouling out with 1 minute, 26 seconds left in the game.

Junior guard Chloe Kurpakus, after a number of misses from the outside, bagged a 3-pointer with 2:33 to go to put St. Joseph up by six, then hit three foul shots in the final half-minute of play to seal the deal.

St. Joseph (17-7) will play Cornell in the semifinals Tuesday at a time and site to be determined. The winner will play in the title game at 3 p.m. Friday at Pitt's Petersen Events Center.

The win also secured a PIAA playoff berth for the Spartans.

No. 3 Quigley Catholic (15-8), with victories over St. Joseph from 2013-15, has to hope St. Joseph wins the WPIAL crown in order to resume its season in the PIAA tournament.

“Our girls absolutely pulled through,” St. Joseph coach Sally Ackerman said. “Before the game, we said we believed we could get this, we could do it. In their eyes, I saw it.”

Celko, playing with four fouls during the final quarter, scored five key points in a cluster, including two on a steal with 1:37 to go, giving her team a 66-61 advantage.“We've played them so many times in the second round, and I can't believe we did it this year,” Celko said.

After a 16-16 stalemate at the end of the first quarter, St. Joseph finished the half on a 14-4 surge. St. Joseph was playing so well that the team stood around the bench after the second-quarter buzzer, hoping they could play on.

“It's so hard to play so well, stop for seven or so minutes, and then come back with the same intensity,” Celko said.

“I wish there wasn't a halftime in this game,” Ackerman said with a chuckle. “Some games, you want one. This one, we didn't.”

Everyone saw why as the third quarter got underway. Quigley Catholic tied the score less than four minutes into the second half on a 3-pointer by Blackhawk transfer Ava Haddox. Five points by junior Taylor Kirschner help propel the comeback.

“We actually told the girls we'll be back in the third quarter, we'll get back into it and just play them in the fourth,” Quigley coach Bill Del Tondo said. “And they did it. Unfortunately, we had a couple of bad bounces in the fourth quarter.”

“We knew that it's Quigley,” Ackerman said. “They're well-coached, and you expect a tough game from them. They made adjustments for everything we did.”

In a key play late with 51.7 seconds left, Anna Swierczewski missed a foul shot, and a battle for the rebound went out of bounds in front of the St. Joseph bench. Two referees ruled in favor of each team.After a conference, St. Joseph was awarded possession and got to wear some time off the clock.

Clara Stephenson tried to tie the score on a jumper with eight seconds left, and Haddox fouled out after hacking Kurpakus.

Kirschner finished with 29 points, and Haddox scored 19 and had nine rebounds.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

