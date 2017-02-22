Woodland Hills tops Mt. Lebanon for 1st playoff win in 22 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three seasons ago, Woodland Hills' then-freshmen players struggled through an 0-21 season.

Those players are seniors now, and the turnaround of the Wolverines' program took another major step.

Deontae Robertson scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Amante Britt added 14 points and seven boards, and 11th-seeded Woodland Hills got its first playoff win in 22 years by holding off No. 6 Mt. Lebanon, 47-43, in the first round of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs at Baldwin.

The Wolverines (15-8) advance to face No. 3 Fox Chapel (19-3), a team they were swept by in the regular season, in the quarterfinals Saturday at a time and site to be determined.

“I'm so proud of these kids. The leadership from (seniors) Kenny Lee, Tyrese Robinson and Deontae Robertson, they know they've made a nice example for the team,” Woodland Hills coach Odell Miller said.

“They started as freshmen. We started Amante Britt (a junior) when he was a freshman. We took our lumps starting all those freshmen, but I always told them I thought they'd be a special group.”

The Wolverines' landmark win was a defensive battle throughout. The matchup zone of Mt. Lebanon (14-9) forced Woodland Hills into a patient offense, and the man-to-man pressure of the Wolverines appeared to affect the outside shooting of a Blue Devils team that was just 5 for 20 from 3-point range.

Robertson was the big-shot player for the Wolverines, starting with his 3-pointer that ended the third quarter, stopped a 9-2 Blue Devils run and gave Woodland Hills a 33-30 lead.

Neither team led by more than seven, and the game was tied 39-39 midway through the fourth quarter after Mark Lamendola's reverse layup for Mt. Lebanon.

Robertson came up big again with a pair of baskets inside — the second on an assist Britt threaded through the lane — to hand Woodland Hills a lead it would not give up. Two foul shots by Sean Loughran cut the lead to 43-41, but the Wolverines ran more than a minute off the clock on their next possession before turning the ball over.

Mt. Lebanon couldn't capitalize, however, as the Blue Devils went without a field goal in the final four minutes.

“Our game plan was to play half-court man-to-man and mix in some traps,” Miller said. “What happened was, when we started trapping, they hit some open shots. So at halftime, our adjustment was to play nothing but straight man-to-man in the second half.”

“We got looks, but couldn't make our shots. You take a team like us, whose reputation is shooting the ball well, and we don't shoot well, that's how you give the other team a chance to win,” Mt. Lebanon coach Joe David said. “Give Woodland Hills credit. They're a good, physical team, and they played well.”

Antonio Garofoli, who led the Blue Devils with 14 points, had Mt. Lebanon's last chance.

Trailing 46-41, Garofoli forced an off-balance 3-pointer and drew a foul with 5 seconds remaining. He hit the first two foul shots before deliberately missing the third, but the rebound sailed long to Britt, who was fouled with 0.9 seconds left and clinched the win at the foul line.

“We came from a brutal section with Fox Chapel, Penn Hills and Latrobe, so we've been in some tough games,” Miller said. “I'm very proud of them. ... It won't be hard to get them ready (for Fox Chapel) after we lost to them twice already.”

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.