Trib Cup: Beaver Falls chasing title in Biega's final season

Doug Biega has been doing a lot of reflecting over the last two weeks.

Set to retire as the head coach of the Beaver Falls boys basketball team at season's end, Biega has been taking time to cherish the little things that he may have done routinely over his 18-year career, a storied tenure that has seen him lead the Tigers to four WPIAL and two PIAA titles.

“All the things I'm doing are kind of like the last time I'm going to do it,” Biega said. “Cleaning out my office in the gym and doing inventory and handing in budgets. … Every next thing I'm doing this year, I kind of have in the back of my mind that this could be the last time.

“So I am trying to take it in and enjoy it a little bit, not so much what's going on currently, but there's a lot of walking around the gym and looking up at the walls and reliving a lot of the last 18 years. I've been doing a lot of that.”

But there's still a lot left for Biega to be excited about, as Beaver Falls earned the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. At 11-8 overall and 8-6 in the ultra-competitive Section 2-4A, Beaver Falls is highlighted as this week's Tribune-Review High School Sports Award feature team, leading to the Tigers' fifth-place ranking in the Class 3A standings.

Biega, who is stepping away from the game at age 46 to spend more time with his family, and his team battled their way to the league's No. 3 playoff seed after losing two juniors to graduation last year and then three of the team's top five players entering this season, as well.

“To our kids' credit, they kept battling, and I don't know if a lot of programs could still have obtained the No. 3 overall seed having been through what this group went through,” he said.

But it's been the play of leaders like 6-foot-8 senior Josh Creach — a player Biega noted as one of the best he's ever had the chance to coach — who have helped lead the Tigers to their quarterfinal against Indiana on Saturday.

Averaging just under 23 points, Beaver Falls goes as Creach goes, but Biega wants his senior leader to continue to play within himself and not try to do too much on the court.

“When Josh is playing well and when Josh is playing the right way, he's pretty unstoppable. … As long as Josh is dialed in and focused on both ends of the floor, he means everything to us,” Biega said.

Other players have stepped up, as well. Guards Bryce Strati and Torian Leak have taken big steps forward in the backcourt, while freshmen Javontae Jones, who Biega said could be the next star of the program, and Noah Vaughn have played well after being thrust into the top-six rotation.

The Tigers are certainly battle-tested, being rewarded for their tough section schedule with the third overall seed. Finishing third in a section where each team received one of the top four playoff spots, the Tigers are hoping their rigorous schedule, as well as their experience in back-to-back WPIAL title games will help them make another postseason run.

“It will come in handy just because we're used to playing in big games and close games,” Leak said.

Biega, whose teams have made 15 consecutive PIAA playoff appearances, is hoping that playoff success holds true in 2017. But with an inexperienced group, it can be difficult at times for him to determine how his team will play on a given night.

Take the Tigers' two games against section rival Quaker Valley. Beaver Falls lost the first meeting by 20 points, before defeating the Quakers by 11 less than a month later

“I think a lot of it does have to do with the inexperience and a unique combination of players,” he said. “You have guys that have been in the playoff wars … and then you have two freshmen that could all be on the court at the same time.”

With more than 380 career wins, Biega and his players are hoping to add a few more to the coach's historic pedigree before the season comes to a close so that one day he can look up at the walls of the Beaver Falls High School gym and relive even more fond memories.

“We just want to make sure he goes out with a bang and make sure we send him out a champion,” Leak said.

Alex Oltmanns is a freelance writer.