Basketball

No. 3 GCC shows its speed to advance to WPIAL semifinals
Chris Harlan | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 9:30 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Bailey Bungard (33) scorss on a shot over Brentwood's Natalie Murrio (32) early in the first quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Natalie Murrio (center) is pressured by Greensburg Central Catholic's Maddy Coddington (15) and Haley Moore during the second quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Anna Betz (left) battles with Greensburg Central Catholic's Haley Moore (14) during the fourth quarter of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 61-47.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Brittany Stawovy (11) drives into the lane and scores around Brentwood's Hannah Livingston (left) during the second quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Brittany Stawovy (11) scores and is fouled by Brentwood's Stephanie Thomas (21) during the first quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Haley Moore (14) drives into the lane around Brentwood's Natalie Murrio (32) during the fourth quarter of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 61-47.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Haley Moore (14) drives into the lane and takes a shot over Brentwood's Hannah Livingston (11) during the first quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Hannah Livingston (11) scores on a jump shot during the second quarter against Greensburg Central Catholic on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Morgan Dryburgh (34) scorss on a jump shot over Greensburg Central Catholic's Brittany Stawovy (11) and Haley Moore (14) during the second quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Maddy Coddington (left) and Brittany Stawovy hold hands during the national anthem prior to their game with Brentwood on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Anna Betz (right) looks for room around Greensburg Central Catholic's Anna Eisaman (24) during the second quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic gets amped up prior to their game with Brentwood on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Brittany Stawovy (11) takes a jump shot as times expires in the first quarter against Brentwood on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Joe Eisaman talks with his team during a timeout of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game with Brentwood on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 61-47.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Natalie Murrio (32) steals the ball from Greensburg Central Catholic's Haley Moore (14) early in the second quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Stephanie Thomas (right) has her shot disrupted by Greensburg Central Catholic's Brittany Stawovy (11) during the fourth quarter of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 61-47.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Morgan Dryburgh (34) tries to pass around Greensburg Central Catholic's Brittany Stawovy (11) during the fourth quarter of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 61-47.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Maddy Coddington (15) scores on a 3-point shot during the first quarter against Brentwood on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.

Updated 5 minutes ago

The pressure would come, just not right away.

Concerned about Brentwood's size, Greensburg Central Catholic decided to let the early adrenaline wear off Thursday and then push the tempo. When the pressure came, it keyed first-half run that Brentwood couldn't overcome.

Haley Moore scored 22 points, and Brittany Stawovy had 12 as No. 3 seed GCC showed its quickness in a 61-47 victory over No. 6 Brentwood in a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal at Gateway.

Ahead by just three points, the Centurions sparked a 17-2 run that gave them a 16-point lead by halftime.

“We're a small team, so our focus is speed,” said Moore, a 5-foot-9 senior forward. “We're always pushing the tempo. We run eight suicides almost every practice. We knew they were bigger than us, so we knew our speed was going to win the game for us.”

GCC (18-5) faces No. 2 Vincentian Academy in Monday's semifinals.

Against a Brentwood (17-6) lineup with three players 5-10 or taller, GCC didn't pressure immediately. The teams were tied 9-9 before GCC edged ahead 18-11 after one quarter.

Then the pressure spiked.

“I didn't want to do it when they were fresh because I knew they were big and strong and could throw it over the top,” GCC coach Joe Eisaman said. “So we sped it up in the second quarter and got a lot of turnovers and run-outs. Turnovers lead to points.”

With the pressure raised, GCC scored the first 11 points in the second quarter and led 29-11 after a layup by Moore. Caroline Perz, Stawovy and Maddy Coddington also made layups, and Stawovy added a 3-pointer.

“The nervous energy was gone, and we wanted to kick it into another gear,” Eisaman said. “That's why I held back on some of my pressures until then.”

GCC shot 52 percent (15 for 29) from the field in the first half, a stat boosted by six second-quarter layups. Brentwood was outscored 17-8 in the quarter, when Stawovy had seven points and Moore had six. Brentwood made 8 of 22 first-half shots, including just 3 of 8 in the second quarter.

“I think we had nine turnovers just in that second quarter,” Brentwood coach Rachel Thomas said. “My girls were just trying to create too much so they forced it. And then GCC capitalized on our turnovers. That's was the difference. The second quarter was the whole difference in the game.”

Senior forward Stephanie Thomas led Brentwood with 12 points, and sophomore Anna Betz had 10.

The playoff game was the first this postseason for GCC, which drew a first-round bye. The Centurions had a 12-day layoff between games — which included a senior trip to New York for four starters — but the downtime didn't affect them.

“You never know,” Eisaman said. “You think about Seton-La Salle last year having a layoff and we upset them. You don't want that to show up on you, so it was in the back of my mind.”

GCC led 35-19 at half and maintained its double-digit lead throughout the second half. The Centurions led 50-33 after three quarters. Twice Brentwood cut the third-quarter lead to 14 points but got no closer.

“At the beginning of the game, we like to play more of a half-court game,” Moore said. “We know we're not winded after the second quarter, so we test to see if the other team is.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

