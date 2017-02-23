High school roundup: No. 1 Lincoln Park advances on buzzer-beater

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Evan Brown drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer as No. 1 Lincoln Park tallied a 71-70 victory over No. 8 Seton-La Salle in the quarterfinal round of the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball playoffs Thursday night.

Brown finished with 20 points for the Leopards (19-4), who also got 35 points from Nelly Cummings and 13 from Keeno Holmes.

Lincoln Park will play No. 4 Shady Side Academy in the semifinals Monday at a time and site to be determined.

Matt Banbury had 23 points for Seton-La Salle (10-13).

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 52, Riverside 32 — Ken Fukon scored 21 points as Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (19-5) won a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal game at Sewickley Academy. The Trojans opened a 27-13 lead at halftime.

Washington 43, Aliquippa 27 — Jacob Swartz and Jordan Swart each had 12 points to help No. 2 Washington (20-4) capture a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal win at West Allegheny.

The Little Prexies held No. 7 Aliquippa (12-12) without a field goal for nearly 10 minutes in the second half and to just two points in the fourth quarter.

Washington will play Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in the semifinals.

Imani Christian 92, Cornell 57 — Kenny Robinson had 27 points and Sam Fairley and Ray Jackson each had 19 as No. 3 Imani Christian (14-6) won a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal game at Northgate. The Saints will play No. 2 Vincentian in the semifinals.

Monessen 79, Eden Christian 61 — Jaden Altomore had 29 points, Justice Rice had 22, Cory Fleming tallied 12 and Lyndon Henderson scored 11 to lead No. 1 Monessen (16-7) to a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal victory at Canon-McMillan.

Union 60, Clairton 54 — Tre Charles scored 19 points to guide No. 5 Union (18-6) to a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal victory at Montour. No. 4 Clairton fell to 17-6.

Union will play No. 1 Monessen in the semifinals.

Vincentian Academy 44, Rochester 42 — Zach McDonough had 15 points and Mike Brooks scored 14 to guide No. 2 Vincentian Academy (19-4) to a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal win at Moon.

Chad Meny had 18 points for No. 7 Rochester (16-7).

Girls basketball

Beaver 58, Keystone Oaks 45 — No. 5 Beaver (17-5) earned a spot in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals with a quarterfinal victory at Moon.

Blackhawk 67, Freeport 44 — Blackhawk outscored Freeport, 34-17, in the second half to pull away for a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal victory at North Allegheny. Mackenzie Amalia's 14 points led four players in double figures for the Cougars (15-8), who advanced to the semifinals for the sixth time in seven seasons. Mady Aulbach and Tailyn Silver added 13 apiece, and Breanna Hoover netted 10. Jenna Manke posted a double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds for Freeport (14-10), while Sidney Shemanski scored 13 points.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 51, Central Valley 45 — Sam Breen had 31 points to lead No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (21-2) to a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal victory at Sewickley Academy.

The Trojanettes will play Beaver in the semifinals.

South Park 64, Ambridge 57 — South Park used a 22-9 run in the third quarter to clinch a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal victory at Montour. Alyssa Greer had 24 points, all in the second half, and was 10 for 10 from the free throw line in the win. Brittany Andrews scored 25 for the No. 6 Eagles (16-8), who will play No. 2 Blackhawk in the semifinals.

Aniya Walker had 15 points to lead No. 3 Ambridge (14-9).

Chartiers-Houston 60, Leechburg 44 — The top-seeded Bucs (21-2) broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to reach the semifinals for the time since 2001 with a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal win at Northgate. Jala Walker scored 21 points while Alexa Williamson had 20 points, 13 rebounds and five steals for Char-Houston.

Junior Mikayla Lovelace led the No. 8 Blue Devils (14-10) with 19 points and eight rebounds.

OLSH 49, California 39 — No. 4 OLSH opened a 25-7 halftime lead en route to a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal win at Canon-McMillan. Ashley Norling had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Haley Hamilton scored 13 for the Crusaders (18-5), who will play No. 1 Chartiers-Houston in the semifinals. Jenna Miller and Love Porter each had 12 points for No. 5 California (20-4).

Vincentian Academy 59, Washington 30 — The No. 2 Royals finished the game on a 32-11 run to secure a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal win at West Allegheny.

Caroline Elliott had 16 points and Olivia O'Brien added 10 for Vincentian Academy (19-4), which will play No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic in the semifinals Monday.

Carley Allen had 17 points for No. 10 Washington (13-11).