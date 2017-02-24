High school roundup: Bethel Park girls upset No. 2 Pine-Richland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the exception of top-seeded North Allegheny, no team had come within five points of defeating Pine-Richland girls basketball this season.

Bethel Park changed that Friday night.

The seventh-seeded Black Hawks upset No. 2 Pine-Richland, 52-44, in the WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals at North Allegheny.

Bethel Park used a 20-4 run in the third quarter to pull ahead. Justina Mascaro had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Kamryn Lach had 10 points for Bethel Park.

“It was the tale of two halves,” coach Jonna Burke said. “We played hard in the first half, but we struggled to score so we were down 10 at halftime. When we came out in the second half, we were able to cut into the lead.

“It all kind of fell into place.”

Gianna DeTemple and Amanda Kalin each had 14 points for the Rams (21-2).

The Black Hawks (18-6), who have won eight straight games, will play No. 3 Penn Hills in the semifinals Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

Mt. Lebanon 47, Norwin 44 — McKenzie Bushee had 18 points and Alyssa Hyland added 14, including three 3-pointers, as No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (18-5) won a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal game at Baldwin.

Abi Gabauer had 17 points, including four 3-pointers, for No. 5 Norwin (17-6), the two-time defending district champion which lost its first WPIAL playoff game in more than two years.

North Allegheny 40, Hempfield 16 — The No. 1 Tigers (22-1) jumped out to a 14-2 lead and rolled to a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal win at Fox Chapel. Rachel Martindale had 17 points for North Allegheny, which will play Mt. Lebanon in the semifinals.

Penn Hills 58, Peters Township 55 (OT) — Temple recruit Desiree Oliver scored 27 points, including nine in overtime, to help No. 3 Penn Hills (21-2) earn a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal win at North Hills. The Indians opened overtime with a 9-0 run to secure the victory. Peters Township led 44-42 with 31 seconds left, but Oliver scored on a layup with 23.3 left to send the game to overtime.

Makenna Marissa scored 23 points for Peters Township (14-9).

Cornell 64, Geibel 33 — Daeja Quick scored 17 points to carry No. 2 Cornell (19-4) to a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal victory at Canon-McMillan.

The Raiders will play St. Joseph in the semifinals Tuesday.

St. Joseph 69, Quigley Catholic 65 — No. 6 St. Joseph (17-7) reached the WPIAL semifinals for the first time in school history with a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal win at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

Lizzy Celko had 22 points before fouling out. Chloe Kurpakus had 11, with six coming in the final two minutes. Sophomore Taylor Kirschner had 29 for No. 3 Quigley Catholic (15-8), while Ava Haddox added 19.

West Greene 51, Rochester 37 — McKenna Lampe scored 18 points and her sister, Madison, added 17 to give No. 4 West Greene (19-4) a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal victory at West Allegheny.

The Pioneers will play No. 1 Winchester Thurston in the semifinals.

Jasmine Mack had 19 points for Rochester (14-8).

Winchester Thurston 52, Sewickley Academy 32 — Ayanna Townsend had 15 points as No. 1 Winchester Thurston (19-1) claimed a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal victory at Northgate.

Boys basketball

Chartiers Valley 46, Gateway 43 (OT) — Ross Wilkerson tallied 18 points to carry No. 3 Chartiers Valley (17-6) to a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal win at Baldwin.

Courtney Jackson scored 21 points and John Paul Kromka had 11 for No. 6 Gateway (11-13).

The Colts will play Moon in the semifinals Tuesday.

Hampton 78, McKeesport 70 — Antonio Ionadi had 27 points and was 14 of 14 from the free throw line as No. 5 Hampton (15-9) won a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal at North Allegheny. Ben Huber added 14 points and Mark Shehady and Isaac DeGregorio each had 11.

John Harper led No. 4 McKeesport (18-5) with 17 points.

Mars 64, Laurel Highlands 47 — Robby Carmody's 30 points paced No. 1 Mars (15-8) to a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal victory over No. 8 Laurel Highlands (18-6) at Canon-McMillan.

The Fightin' Planets will play Hampton in the semifinals.

Bishop Canevin 85, Summit Academy 54 — Mitchell King had 26 points, Walter Bonds scored 18 and Eugene Goodwin tallied 15 as No. 2 Bishop Canevin (19-4) won a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal game at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

Omar Coker had 17 points and Kyree Gholstin added 15 for No. 10 Summit Academy (9-13).

OLSH 71, Chartiers-Houston 39 — Desmond Ross had 19 points and Donovan Johnson and Ethan Harrell each had 18 as No. 5 OLSH (17-6) won a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal game at West Allegheny. Ross and Johnson each had five 3-pointers for OLSH.

Cam Hanley scored 16 points and A.J. Myers added 14 for No. 4 Chartiers-Houston (19-5).