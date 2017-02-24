Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

McDermott nets 25 points to guide No. 1 GCC past Neshannock
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Neshannock's Chris Maize (25) is pressured by Greensburg Central Catholic's Asa Klimchock (left)and Alvin Ross (3) during the first quarter of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 24-21 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Neshannock's Jared Staph (4) scores over the defense of Greensburg Central Catholic's Asa Klimchock (2) and Ben Hertzog (back) during the first quarter of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 24-21 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) grabs a defensive rebound during a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game against Neshannock on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 24-21 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott scores over Neshannock's Jared Staph (4) during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 24-21 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ben Hertzog (14) looks for room around Neshannock's Maxwell Nigon (12) during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 24-21 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Alvin Ross (3) drives to the basket on Neshannock's Dante DeLillo (24) during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 24-21 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ben Hertzog (14) drives to the hoop and is fouled by Neshannock's Jared Staph (4) during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 24-21 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (right) blocks a shot by Neshannock's Jared Staph as time expires in the first half during a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 24-21 at halftime.

Updated 6 minutes ago

After playing a somewhat sluggish scrimmage — by their standards — earlier in the week at Fox Chapel, Greensburg Central Catholic wanted another shot to display its skills on the same court.

The scrimmage was closed to the public.

The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal Friday night at Fox Chapel was for all to see, and the Centurions played like a No. 1 seed, pulling away from No. 8 Neshannock for a 57-37 win.

GCC (23-0) advances to play No. 5 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-6) in Tuesday's semifinals.

The Centurions, a semifinalist for the fifth time in six seasons, also secured a PIAA playoff berth for the eighth straight season.

Neal McDermott scored a game-high 25 points and Ben Hertzog added 10 for the Centurions.

Neshannock (16-8), which has lost in the quarterfinals four straight times, stayed with the Centurions in the first half. A three-point play by Ean Oprean tied it 11-11, and a 3-pointer by Chris Maize and layup by Dante DeLillo gave the Lancers a 19-16 lead.

But GCC came back to take a 24-21 edge into halftime. McDermott swatted a late shot attempt to help the Centurions take a good taste into the locker room.

GCC extended its advantage to double figures late in the third. McDermott, who had 15 in the first half, scored on a break, Hertzog made a kick-out 3-pointer from Asa Klimchock and Jack Liberatore tipped in a shot at the buzzer to give GCC a 40-30 lead after three.

Hertzog's corner 3 stretched the advantage to 46-32 and a pair of nice hookups — McDermott to Klimchock, and Dom Eisaman from Hertzog — made it 52-34.

Alvin Ross fouled out for GCC. He needs two points to reach 1,000 for his career.

Oprean, who had 43 points in a game this season and made the game-winning free throws in the first round, led Neshannock with 15 points, and DeLillo had 10.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.