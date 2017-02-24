Moon boys basketball team dispatches Franklin Regional in WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nick Leopold, a sophomore guard on the Franklin Regional boys basketball team, hoped playing No. 2-seeded Moon a second time in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals would result in a better performance.

Maybe an attitude adjustment for the Panthers, combined with the Tigers taking them lightly, might result in a win. No. 10 Franklin Regional did play significantly better, but Moon's offensive might proved too much in a 75-61 win Friday night at North Hills Middle School.

“We were angry with how we played last time and knew it wasn't our best game,” Leopold said about a 76-37 loss Jan. 20 at Moon. “We thought they might take us lightly, but they didn't. You have to give it to their coach for getting them prepared for us. We thought we had nothing to lose, go out there and play basketball.”

Tigers guard Nicholas Castelveter knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points. Jarrod Simmons also finished with 21 points for Moon. The Tigers (18-5) advance to the semifinals, where they will take on Chartiers Valley on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

Franklin Regional (13-11) built a lead early by making good choices on offense. The Panthers knocked down 3 of 4 3-pointers in the first quarter and were out ahead of the Tigers 22-20 after one.

“We wanted to focus on attacking them this time,” Franklin Regional coach Brad Midgley said. “Trying to make sure once we got into the paint, force them to play us a little bit and kick out for some 3s. We came out as the aggressor and made some shots early.”

A 3-pointer Leopold gave Franklin Regional its biggest lead, 27-23, with 6:43 left before halftime.

That's when everything started to go south. Connor Ryan put Moon ahead on a jumper, 28-27, with 4:51 left. Simmons then made two layups on consecutive possessions, and it allowed Moon to close the first half on a 16-2 run and take a 39-29 lead.

“The other guys got into a flow and started executing some of the stuff we run,” Moon coach Adam Kaufman said. “With him sitting down, we were able to sit down and get a couple baskets.”

During the second quarter, the Panthers shot 1 of 6 from the 3-point line.

“Our confidence is always pretty high; sometimes they don't go down,” Leopold said. “That's part of being a jump-shooting team.”

Leopold tied for a team-high 13 points, along with Simon Behr and Hunter Stonecheck. David Baker scored 12 points for the Panthers.

Comfortably ahead, the Tigers picked their spots and only let Franklin Regional get the lead below 10 points once, following a Tyler Giles layup with 1:50 left in the third.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.