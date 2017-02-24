Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Moon boys basketball team dispatches Franklin Regional in WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals

Josh Rizzo | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Moon's Nick Castelveter drives to the hoop past Franklin Regional's Nick Leopold during their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Moon's Jarrod Simmons is stuffed by Franklin Regional's Simon Behr during their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Moon's Jarrod Simmons battles Franklin Regional's Simon Behr for a rebound during their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Moon's Nick Castelveter shoots over Franklin Regional's Zane Flynn during their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Simon Behr gathers a rebound as Moon's Nick Castelveter #11 and Jarrod Simmons #22 defend during their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional head coach Brad Midgley reacts late in the 4th period of their 75-61 loss to Moon in their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Aidan Fisch drives to the hoop as Moon's Jarrod Simmons defends during their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School. Moon defeated Franklin Regional 75-61.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Moon's Connor Ryan pulls down a rebound over Franklin Regional's Hunter Stonecheck (left) and Adam Grajewski #2 during their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School. Moon defeated Franklin Regional 75-61.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Moon's Jarrod Simmons battles Franklin Regional's Hunter Stonecheck for a rebound during their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School. Moon defeated Franklin Regional 75-61.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Tyler Giles #10 gather loose ball from Moon's Jioni Smith during their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School. Moon defeated Franklin Regional 75-61.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Nate Leopold and Moon's Max Hurley chase a loose ball during their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School. Moon defeated Franklin Regional 75-61.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Moon's Connor Ryan pulls down a rebound over Franklin Regional's Adam Grajewski #2 and Nate Leopold #30 and Hunter Stonecheck #33 during their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School. Moon defeated Franklin Regional 75-61.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Moon's Jarrod Simmons #22 attempts a dunk over Franklin Regional's Simon Behr during their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School. Moon defeated Franklin Regional 75-61.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Simon Behr drives past Moon's Jarrod Simmons #22 defend during their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School. Moon defeated Franklin Regional 75-61.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Tyler Giles reacts late in their 75-61 loss to Moon during their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School.

Nick Leopold, a sophomore guard on the Franklin Regional boys basketball team, hoped playing No. 2-seeded Moon a second time in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals would result in a better performance.

Maybe an attitude adjustment for the Panthers, combined with the Tigers taking them lightly, might result in a win. No. 10 Franklin Regional did play significantly better, but Moon's offensive might proved too much in a 75-61 win Friday night at North Hills Middle School.

“We were angry with how we played last time and knew it wasn't our best game,” Leopold said about a 76-37 loss Jan. 20 at Moon. “We thought they might take us lightly, but they didn't. You have to give it to their coach for getting them prepared for us. We thought we had nothing to lose, go out there and play basketball.”

Tigers guard Nicholas Castelveter knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points. Jarrod Simmons also finished with 21 points for Moon. The Tigers (18-5) advance to the semifinals, where they will take on Chartiers Valley on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

Franklin Regional (13-11) built a lead early by making good choices on offense. The Panthers knocked down 3 of 4 3-pointers in the first quarter and were out ahead of the Tigers 22-20 after one.

“We wanted to focus on attacking them this time,” Franklin Regional coach Brad Midgley said. “Trying to make sure once we got into the paint, force them to play us a little bit and kick out for some 3s. We came out as the aggressor and made some shots early.”

A 3-pointer Leopold gave Franklin Regional its biggest lead, 27-23, with 6:43 left before halftime.

That's when everything started to go south. Connor Ryan put Moon ahead on a jumper, 28-27, with 4:51 left. Simmons then made two layups on consecutive possessions, and it allowed Moon to close the first half on a 16-2 run and take a 39-29 lead.

“The other guys got into a flow and started executing some of the stuff we run,” Moon coach Adam Kaufman said. “With him sitting down, we were able to sit down and get a couple baskets.”

During the second quarter, the Panthers shot 1 of 6 from the 3-point line.

“Our confidence is always pretty high; sometimes they don't go down,” Leopold said. “That's part of being a jump-shooting team.”

Leopold tied for a team-high 13 points, along with Simon Behr and Hunter Stonecheck. David Baker scored 12 points for the Panthers.

Comfortably ahead, the Tigers picked their spots and only let Franklin Regional get the lead below 10 points once, following a Tyler Giles layup with 1:50 left in the third.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

