Basketball

Top-seeded North Allegheny shuts down Hempfield girls
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 8:51 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Brynn Serbin (left) and Hempfield's Michelle Burns battle for the ball during the fourth quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny won 40-16.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Madelyn Fischer (55) puts an offensive rebound up and scores during the fourth quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game against Hempfield on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny won 40-16.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Brynn Serbin attempts to save a ball out of bounds during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with Hempfield on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny leads 20-8 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Hailey Zeise (34) takes a jump shot over Hempfield's Ali Belgiovane (1) during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny leads 20-8 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) reacts to the bench after scoring on a 3-point shot during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with North Allegheny on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny leads 20-8 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) misses on a shot over North Allegheny's Hailey Zeise (34) during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny leads 20-8 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Sarah Liberatore (23) is pressured into a turnover by North Allegheny's Hailey Zeise (34) during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny leads 20-8 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny head coach Spencer Stefko coaches his team during a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with Hempfield on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny won 40-16.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Sarah Liberatore (left) dives for a loose ball with North Allegheny's Piper Morningstar (center) and Hailey Zeise during the first quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny leads 20-8 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Rachel Martindale (14) drives into the lane and shoots in front of Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) during the fourth quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny won 40-16.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Ali Belgiovane (left) is met by Hempfield's Shauna Armstrong (25) as she is introduced prior to a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with North Allegheny on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny won 40-16.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Ali Belgiovane (right) has her shot blocked by North Allegheny's Rachel Martindale during the first quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny leads 20-8 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Rachel Martindale (14) is pressured by Hempfield's Michelle Burns (right) during the fourth quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny won 40-16.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Brynn Serbin (10) is introduced prior to a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with Hempfield on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny won 40-16.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Brynn Serbin brings the ball up court following a steal during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with Hempfield on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny leads 20-8 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Sarah Liberatore (left) dives for a loose ball with North Allegheny's Piper Morningstar (center) and Hailey Zeise during the first quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny leads 20-8 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield senior Ali Belgiovane (1) is hugged by teammates on the bench as she comes out of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with North Allegheny on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny won 40-16.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Daniela Kendra (42) shoots during a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with North Allegheny on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny won 40-16.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield senior Michelle Burns is hugged by teammates on the bench as she comes out of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with North Allegheny on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny won 40-16.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Daniela Kendra (42) shoots during a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with North Allegheny on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny won 40-16.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Daniela Kendra (42) drives to the basket during a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with North Allegheny on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny won 40-16.

Fast starts are the genesis of many WPIAL basketball playoff wins. Slow starts are the reasons many teams don't advance.

No. 8 seed Hempfield struggled to run offensive plays and score from the onset Friday night in a 40-16 loss to top-seeded North Allegheny in a WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball quarterfinal game at Fox Chapel.

Offensive woes caught up to Hempfield (14-9) as they could not string points together — a trend they got away with for much of the season. They managed only seven field goals, including one in the fourth quarter.

Their score by quarters: 2-6-6-2.

That after they put up 65 in the first round.

“When you're down (double digits) to the No. 1 team in the state, that's a high mountain to climb,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said.

North Allegheny (22-1), which moves on to play No. 4 Mt. Lebanon in the semifinals, jumped out to a 10-0 lead, led 14-2 after one quarter and took a 20-8 lead into the break.

The teams matched defensive schemes and points seemed to come secondary. North Allegheny just made more shots.

“You give up 40 points you think you have a good chance to win,” Epps said. “We just couldn't score. We weren't afraid of NA offensively but we were defensively. We had a lot of jitters and took some bad shots.”

While seniors shed tears as they left the floor, Hempfield isn't finished yet; their next and possibly final game hangs in the a balance. With the top five finishers qualifying for the PIAA playoffs, the Spartans need North Allegheny to win the WPIAL title to make the state tournament.

“When you're in the final eight in 6A you know there are good teams left,” Tigers coach Spencer Stefko said. “Hempfield is a good team and they battled us. We made some shots in the beginning and they didn't.”

North Allegheny held Hempfield leading scorer Michelle Burns scoreless. Burns, hobbled late in the season by a foot injury, was shadowed by sophomore guard Brynn Serbin.

“We didn't junk (defense) her,” Stefko said. “We ‘Brynn Serbined' her. Brynn did an excellent job. That's kind of her thing, to guard the better players.”

Hempfield played a crisper third quarter and made a mild run at the Tigers. Allison Podkul's steal and assist to Sarah Golden cut the lead to 23-14 at the 4:08 mark.

But North Allegheny scored the next nine points to swell the margin to 18 (32-14).

Sophomore guard Rachel Martindale led North Allegheny with 17 points, including four 3-pointers.

Tigers junior forward Madelyn Fischer gave the Spartans problem in the paint, getting position on defenders to make high-percentage shots. She finished with 11 points, eight in the second half.

Podkul was Hempfield's high-scorer with nine.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

