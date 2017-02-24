Top-seeded North Allegheny shuts down Hempfield girls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fast starts are the genesis of many WPIAL basketball playoff wins. Slow starts are the reasons many teams don't advance.

No. 8 seed Hempfield struggled to run offensive plays and score from the onset Friday night in a 40-16 loss to top-seeded North Allegheny in a WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball quarterfinal game at Fox Chapel.

Offensive woes caught up to Hempfield (14-9) as they could not string points together — a trend they got away with for much of the season. They managed only seven field goals, including one in the fourth quarter.

Their score by quarters: 2-6-6-2.

That after they put up 65 in the first round.

“When you're down (double digits) to the No. 1 team in the state, that's a high mountain to climb,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said.

North Allegheny (22-1), which moves on to play No. 4 Mt. Lebanon in the semifinals, jumped out to a 10-0 lead, led 14-2 after one quarter and took a 20-8 lead into the break.

The teams matched defensive schemes and points seemed to come secondary. North Allegheny just made more shots.

“You give up 40 points you think you have a good chance to win,” Epps said. “We just couldn't score. We weren't afraid of NA offensively but we were defensively. We had a lot of jitters and took some bad shots.”

While seniors shed tears as they left the floor, Hempfield isn't finished yet; their next and possibly final game hangs in the a balance. With the top five finishers qualifying for the PIAA playoffs, the Spartans need North Allegheny to win the WPIAL title to make the state tournament.

“When you're in the final eight in 6A you know there are good teams left,” Tigers coach Spencer Stefko said. “Hempfield is a good team and they battled us. We made some shots in the beginning and they didn't.”

North Allegheny held Hempfield leading scorer Michelle Burns scoreless. Burns, hobbled late in the season by a foot injury, was shadowed by sophomore guard Brynn Serbin.

“We didn't junk (defense) her,” Stefko said. “We ‘Brynn Serbined' her. Brynn did an excellent job. That's kind of her thing, to guard the better players.”

Hempfield played a crisper third quarter and made a mild run at the Tigers. Allison Podkul's steal and assist to Sarah Golden cut the lead to 23-14 at the 4:08 mark.

But North Allegheny scored the next nine points to swell the margin to 18 (32-14).

Sophomore guard Rachel Martindale led North Allegheny with 17 points, including four 3-pointers.

Tigers junior forward Madelyn Fischer gave the Spartans problem in the paint, getting position on defenders to make high-percentage shots. She finished with 11 points, eight in the second half.

Podkul was Hempfield's high-scorer with nine.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.