Mt. Lebanon holds off Norwin in WPIAL quarterfinals

For the second year in a row, Mt. Lebanon and Norwin watched at the buzzer as a floating 3-pointer decided their playoff fates.

A year ago, in the same round of the WPIAL playoffs, they watched a shot from the same spot on the court.

Both shots had the same result: a close miss. A last-second shot from Norwin senior Taylor Ingle bounced off the rim Friday night and No. 4 seed Mt. Lebanon celebrated a 47-44 victory in a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal at Baldwin.

If Ingle's shot had fallen, No. 5 Norwin (17-6) would have erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

“It was scary,” said Mt. Lebanon's Kenzie Bushee, who led with 18 points. “We had a hand in her face, which was good. But I was a little nervous watching her shoot that.”

A year after watching Norwin celebrate a 56-54 quarterfinal victory, Mt. Lebanon (18-5) escaped and advanced to face No. 1 North Allegheny in the semifinals.

With 8 minutes left, it wasn't as tense. Mt. Lebanon led 41-31 early in the fourth quarter, a double-digit lead the Blue Devils had built with their size advantage.

Norwin already had erased a 10-point deficit in the first half. Mt. Lebanon led 20-10 in the second quarter, before Norwin forced a 24-24 tie at half.

In the fourth quarter, Mt. Lebanon held on.

“It's a proud moment, honestly,” Norwin coach Brian Brozeski said. “You hate to say that after a loss. But I told them, we had every reason to give up on the game but they wouldn't accept it. They kept on battling back and had a chance at the end.”

Mt. Lebanon's Alyssa Hyland added 14 points.

Abi Gabauer led Norwin with 17 points and Ingle added 11. Gabauer had four 3-pointers and Ingle made three.

Mt. Lebanon had used its size to build its double-digit leads. Bushee and Jamey Napoleon, both 6-foot-1 forwards, were strong offensive rebounders, and Bushee worked the paint.

“We knew we were going to have a big height advantage down low,” Bushee said. “ ... We knew we had to rebound; that was going to be a big part of the game.”

“We knew that there was a size disadvantage there,” Brozeski said. “You can't go and complain about it. You've just got to go and battle. They weren't just shying away. They were getting in there and digging around as best they could, giving up at times a significant amount of height.”

With 67 seconds left, Mt. Lebanon's lead was cut to two points after a layup by Norwin's Danielle McMaster.

After a free throw by Mt. Lebanon's Hyland pushed it back to three, Norwin's Magen Polczynski made two foul shots and the Lebo lead was 45-44 with 36.6 seconds left.

Mt. Lebanon ran the clock to 7.2 seconds before Norwin fouled Napoleon. She made two free throws and the lead was 47-44.

On the final possession, Norwin brought the ball across midcourt and called timeout with 2 seconds left. On the inbounds, McMaster threw a crosscourt pass to Ingle, who shot a hurried 3-pointer from in front of Norwin's bench.

“That was exactly us last year,” Bushee said, “watching them walk off the court. As a competitor, you know how that feels.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.