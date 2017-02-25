Butler stuns No. 2 Latrobe in Class 6A quarterfinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Butler boys basketball coach Matt Clement said he lost sleep and didn't eat for several days preparing for second-seeded Latrobe.

“I'm telling you, we had to put together a pretty complex game plan for these guys,” Clement said. “I was worried sick.”

Latrobe didn't have much of an appetite either after playing the Golden Tornado in the WPIAL playoffs.

No. 7 Butler took Latrobe to task in an all-out sprint of a 6A quarterfinal, outracing the favored Wildcats, 70-64, on Saturday afternoon before an estimated 2,000 at Penn Hills.

Without so much as a flinch, Butler (16-8) reached the semifinals for the first time since 2012. Senior 6-foot-5 forward Tyler Frederick scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the Golden Tornado advanced to play No. 11 Woodland Hills (16-8) on Wednesday.

Latrobe (19-4) was seeking a repeat trip to the semifinals with the hopes of making the WPIAL finals for the first time since 1985.

The Wildcats still can make the PIAA playoffs if Butler reaches the WPIAL finals.

“We couldn't ask for much more,” Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “The effort and the tempo was there, but there were a number of times where we came up empty. It wasn't a crummy, what happened, type of thing. We had transition opportunities and didn't finish.”

The upset followed a trail of others that wrecked Section 3 teams except for Woodland Hills, which clipped No. 3 Fox Chapel, 52-47.

No. 4 Penn Hills fell to No. 5 North Hills, 59-58.

A back-and-forth game saw 17 lead changes before Butler went ahead for good late in the third quarter.

“Our guys really adapted to how Latrobe played and stopped their transition,” Clement said. “There are three things you need to do against Latrobe: limit transition, rebound and handle their pressure.”

Check. Check. And check.

Latrobe senior standout Austin Butler, the WPIAL's scoring leader at 30 points per game, was limited to 14, including three in the second half.

The Holy Cross recruit had a two-handed dunk, posterizing a defender, but only managed one 3-pointer.

“He's their quarterback, and he threw some baseball passes three-quarter court,” Clement said. “We know what he can do. We wanted to make him earn his points, and our guys did that.”

Austin Butler was face-guarded much of the day and kept away from the rim.

“That's nothing he hasn't seen,” Wetzel said. “When Austin, Reed (Fenton) and Jake (Biss) combine for eight points in the second half, we're not going to win a lot of games.”

Freshman guard Ethan Morton added 13 points and junior forward Connor Ollio had 10.

Ollio's backdoor cut and layup gave Butler a 52-50 lead at the third-quarter buzzer. Latrobe cut it to 54-52 on a putback by junior forward Jason Armstrong, who scored 14.

Frederick delivered the highlight of day with a rim-bending dunk that keyed a run that put the Golden Tornado ahead 60-52.

A 9-2 spurt that included a 3-pointer by Armstrong and a layup by Bryce Butler — off a assist from Austin — got the Wildcats within 62-61 at the two-minute mark.

An over-and-back call on the Golden Tornado also helped.

But senior Jace Stutz drove the lane and converted to make it 64-61, and Butler made free throws for the final difference while Latrobe missed shots.

As a team, Butler made 18 of 20 free throws, including 8 of 9 in the final 3:47.

Frederick scored 10 in the third quarter and 14 in the second half.

“I was impressed with what he was able to do,” Wetzel said. “It was like he had a resurgence in the second half, a second wind.”

Clement said of Frederick, “He's a sleeper. Some Division II or III school is getting a good one.”

Wetzel did not look at Butler, a team with a number of close defeats, as a sleeper.

“They almost beat Pine-Richland,” Wetzel said. “No way. The only reason they weren't a (top 3) team was because they didn't finish a couple of close games out. They're in every game.”

Depth also played a part in Butler's being able to run with the Wildcats. Nine players saw playing time and eight scored.

“That's a big part of what we do,” Clement said. “I had probably two or three other guys I could have put in there too.”

Fenton finished with 12 for the Wildcats.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.