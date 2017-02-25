Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Butler stuns No. 2 Latrobe in Class 6A quarterfinals
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 6:42 p.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Butler boys basketball coach Matt Clement said he lost sleep and didn't eat for several days preparing for second-seeded Latrobe.

“I'm telling you, we had to put together a pretty complex game plan for these guys,” Clement said. “I was worried sick.”

Latrobe didn't have much of an appetite either after playing the Golden Tornado in the WPIAL playoffs.

No. 7 Butler took Latrobe to task in an all-out sprint of a 6A quarterfinal, outracing the favored Wildcats, 70-64, on Saturday afternoon before an estimated 2,000 at Penn Hills.

Without so much as a flinch, Butler (16-8) reached the semifinals for the first time since 2012. Senior 6-foot-5 forward Tyler Frederick scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the Golden Tornado advanced to play No. 11 Woodland Hills (16-8) on Wednesday.

Latrobe (19-4) was seeking a repeat trip to the semifinals with the hopes of making the WPIAL finals for the first time since 1985.

The Wildcats still can make the PIAA playoffs if Butler reaches the WPIAL finals.

“We couldn't ask for much more,” Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “The effort and the tempo was there, but there were a number of times where we came up empty. It wasn't a crummy, what happened, type of thing. We had transition opportunities and didn't finish.”

The upset followed a trail of others that wrecked Section 3 teams except for Woodland Hills, which clipped No. 3 Fox Chapel, 52-47.

No. 4 Penn Hills fell to No. 5 North Hills, 59-58.

A back-and-forth game saw 17 lead changes before Butler went ahead for good late in the third quarter.

“Our guys really adapted to how Latrobe played and stopped their transition,” Clement said. “There are three things you need to do against Latrobe: limit transition, rebound and handle their pressure.”

Check. Check. And check.

Latrobe senior standout Austin Butler, the WPIAL's scoring leader at 30 points per game, was limited to 14, including three in the second half.

The Holy Cross recruit had a two-handed dunk, posterizing a defender, but only managed one 3-pointer.

“He's their quarterback, and he threw some baseball passes three-quarter court,” Clement said. “We know what he can do. We wanted to make him earn his points, and our guys did that.”

Austin Butler was face-guarded much of the day and kept away from the rim.

“That's nothing he hasn't seen,” Wetzel said. “When Austin, Reed (Fenton) and Jake (Biss) combine for eight points in the second half, we're not going to win a lot of games.”

Freshman guard Ethan Morton added 13 points and junior forward Connor Ollio had 10.

Ollio's backdoor cut and layup gave Butler a 52-50 lead at the third-quarter buzzer. Latrobe cut it to 54-52 on a putback by junior forward Jason Armstrong, who scored 14.

Frederick delivered the highlight of day with a rim-bending dunk that keyed a run that put the Golden Tornado ahead 60-52.

A 9-2 spurt that included a 3-pointer by Armstrong and a layup by Bryce Butler — off a assist from Austin — got the Wildcats within 62-61 at the two-minute mark.

An over-and-back call on the Golden Tornado also helped.

But senior Jace Stutz drove the lane and converted to make it 64-61, and Butler made free throws for the final difference while Latrobe missed shots.

As a team, Butler made 18 of 20 free throws, including 8 of 9 in the final 3:47.

Frederick scored 10 in the third quarter and 14 in the second half.

“I was impressed with what he was able to do,” Wetzel said. “It was like he had a resurgence in the second half, a second wind.”

Clement said of Frederick, “He's a sleeper. Some Division II or III school is getting a good one.”

Wetzel did not look at Butler, a team with a number of close defeats, as a sleeper.

“They almost beat Pine-Richland,” Wetzel said. “No way. The only reason they weren't a (top 3) team was because they didn't finish a couple of close games out. They're in every game.”

Depth also played a part in Butler's being able to run with the Wildcats. Nine players saw playing time and eight scored.

“That's a big part of what we do,” Clement said. “I had probably two or three other guys I could have put in there too.”

Fenton finished with 12 for the Wildcats.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.