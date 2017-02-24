Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Carlynton girls advance in playoffs

Nathan Smith | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Carlynton guard Lexi Kowal defends South Side Beaver's Hannah Cox during a first round playoff game Feb. 22, 2017, at North Hills.
Carlynton's Angelicah Diallo goes up for a layup against South Side Beaver's Rachael Pieto in a first round playoff game Feb. 22, 2017, at North Hills.
South Side Beaver's Sydney Payne comes up with a steal against Carlynton's Lexi Kowal during a first round playoff game Feb. 22, 2017, at North Hills.
Carlynton's Hannah Bogats pulls down a rebound against South Side Beaver in a first round playoff game Feb. 22, 2017, at North Hills.
Carlynton guard Ashleigh Wilson pushes the ball upcourt in a first round playoff game against South Side Beaver Feb. 22, 2017, at North Hills.
Carlynton's Diamond Thomas comes up with a steal against South Side Beaver's Jess Barber in a first round playoff game Feb. 22, 2017, at North Hills.
South Side Beaver's Jess Barber looks to drive against Carlyton's Diamond Thomas during a first round playoff game Feb. 22, 2017, at North Hills.
Carlynton coach Tim Bonner watches his team during a first round playoff game against South Side Beaver Feb. 22, 2017, at North Hills.
Carlynton's Jade Lee and Lexi Kowal battle South Side Beaver's Rachael Pieto and Canassa McNary for a rebound in a first round playoff game Feb. 22, 2017, at North Hills.

The Carlynton girls basketball team advanced to the “Elite 8” for the fourth straight season last week.

The No. 5 Cougars (16-6) reached the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals with a 51-26 win over No. 12 South Side Beaver (11-12).

“I was overall pleased,” Carlynton coach Tim Bonner said. “We have relied on our defense all season, and I felt we did pretty well. I think we also did well on the boards, even though we are undersized.”

Carlynton's defensive pressure was too much for a young Rams squad to withstand. After leading by only three points after the first quarter, the Cougars built a 26-13 lead by halftime. A 14-3 run to end the first half was maybe the defining moment of the game.

Bonner said nothing drastically changed in his strategy from the first to the second quarter. The Cougars were just able to force South Side Beaver into turnovers.

“We almost had some turnovers in the first quarter,” Bonner said. “South Side was trying to shorten the game with a flex offense. But after we got some turnovers, we went up seven and then nine. They had to be a little more aggressive on offense, which worked for us.”

The Cougars held South Side Beaver to one basket in the third quarter. Carlynton's largest lead of the game was 29 points.

The Rams have not won a playoff game since 2004.

The Cougars were led by senior guards Ashleigh Wilson and Diamond Thomas, who each scored 18 points. Wilson had three 3-pointers in the third quarter to help put the game out of reach.

“Diamond did a really nice job penetrating,” Bonner said. “Ashleigh has consistently been our leading scorer.”

Since the start of the calendar year, Carlynton has gone 12-3 — the only losses were to Class 4A contender Mars and a pair to Class 3A No. 1 Bishop Canevin.

While the postseason can be a grind, the Cougars do have experience on their side. Since the 2013-14 season, Carlynton has played in 12 playoff games and has reached the PIAA playoffs twice.

“It helps because we have the routine down,” Bonner said. “It really helps us prep. We know what we have to do in practice and what needs done in scrimmages.”

The team's defense has been one of the best in Class 3A at 38.8 points per game, but the offense has been inconsistent at times. While Carlynton averages 50.8 points, the team relies on outside shooting to get there.

“When we are hitting the open shots, we're a pretty good team,” Bonner said. “(Freshman) Jada Lee is our third leading scorer, and she can really hit shots. (Senior) Lexi Kowal is fourth in scoring.

“We are just waiting for the night all four of our guards are on.”

The Cougars advanced to play Mohawk on Saturday. Results were unavailable before deadline for this edition.

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.

