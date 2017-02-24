Wagner sisters are formidable combination for Chartiers Valley girls basketball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sisters Mackenzie and Lauren Wagner are big fans of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, so they don't mind when Chartiers Valley girls basketball coach Dan Slain refers to them as the “Splash Sisters.”

Curry and teammate Klay Thompson became known as the Splash Brothers because of their accuracy from 3-point range. The Wagners have displayed a similar touch from beyond the arc in helping to lead the Colts (16-7) to the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals.

Chartiers Valley is on a streak of eight consecutive wins heading into Saturday's quarterfinal against Section 1 foe South Fayette.

Lauren, a 5-foot-11 junior, and Mackenzie, a 5-9 sophomore, work tirelessly at their craft. Slain praised the pair for their talent but said they are “never satisfied.”

“They work hard, and that's not just during practice,” he said. “Before practice, after practice, when we don't have practice. They're down at the Collier rec center firing up shots. They have a shooting machine at their house, and they're firing up shots.”

Mackenzie is the Colts' leading scorer at 15.5 points. Lauren is averaging 10.2 per game. But the two have worked to make their skill sets more well-rounded.

Both said they have been trying to perfect their ball handling, practicing twice a week during the summer with Carlynton assistant Kristen Bonner, their cousin. As a byproduct of that, they have become more proficient at taking the ball to the basket, forcing opponents to defend more than their jump shots.

“I feel like last year I wasn't very good with my court awareness,” added Mackenzie, who already has Division I offers from Robert Morris and St. Bonaventure. “This year I've become more aware of my surroundings on the court.”

Though they share a sport and are only one year apart in age, the Wagner sisters are quite different.

Lauren is quiet and more introverted. Mackenzie, in Slain's words, is more of a “free spirit.”

Lauren said she is a better shooter but called Mackenzie the better ball-handler.

Mackenzie probably has more overall skill and upside — the type that attracts Division I attention. Lauren, meanwhile, makes her mark with grit and determination.

“I call her the queen of the loose balls,” said Slain, calling Lauren one of the team's best rebounders. “After games, the janitor never has to sweep the floor because (the dirt) is all over her uniform.”

And while they do compete with each other on some level, most of their aggression is channeled toward opponents.

“We're more competitive with each other in practices than in games,” Lauren said. “In games, we work with each other well.”

Added Mackenzie: “We're competitive from the standpoint that we both want to get better, but if she's having a bad game, I'll try to pick her up.”

The best part about this sister act is it will have one more year together in Colts uniforms. In fact, Chartiers Valley will graduate only senior Abbey Collins from its current starting lineup. The other two starters, Megan McConnell and Gabby Legister, are a freshman and sophomore, respectively.

So regardless of what happens in the remainder of the 2017 postseason, Chartiers Valley will be well-stocked to make another playoff run next year and beyond.

As for their individual futures, the Wagners likely will part ways.

Mackenzie appears headed to a Division I program. Lauren, who said Mackenzie is the more passionate of the two when it comes to basketball, doesn't know what part the sport will play in her college plans. While she wants to continue playing, she said she hasn't generated much interest from college programs.

Slain is confident both can be successful.

“They work hard and want to be the best they can be,” he said. “And when you have players with that heart and determination ... the sky is the limit for them.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.