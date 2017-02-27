Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Gateway basketball teams exceed expectations for 2016-17 season

William Whalen | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway coach Daryn Freedman calls in a play during a first round playoff game against Thomas Jefferson Feb. 21, 2017, at Plum.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway's Jaquan Brisker pulls down a rebound against Thomas Jefferson's Justin Farell in a first round playoff game Feb. 21, 2017, at Plum.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway guard Courtney Jackson drives against Thomas Jefferson's Tommy Campbell in a first round playoff game Feb. 21, 2017, at Plum.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway forward Harvey Hicks pulls up for a jump shot against Thomas Jefferson during their first round playoff game Feb. 21, 2017, at Plum.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway's John Paul Kromka goes up for a layup against Thomas Jefferson during a first round playoff game Feb. 21, 2017, at Plum.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway forward Jaquan Brisker goes in for a layup against Thomas Jefferson's Garrett Fairman in a first round playoff game Feb. 21, 2017, at Plum.

Updated 2 hours ago

If past performances are an indication of the future, Gateway boys and girls basketball has a lot to look forward in the coming future.

Third-year Gateway boys coach Daryn Freedman shaped a team thought to be too young to contend for a championship into one nobody wanted to play during the stretch run.

“Every year, we can be better than the past (year),” said Freedman. “I think everyone was surprised we won the section this year. I think everyone was thinking that next year will be our year.”

Loaded with talent but lacking experience, Gateway (11-13) had its ups and downs.

“You saw the good, the bad and the ugly,” Freedman said. “With a young team, you're going to get inconsistency.”

The Gators were consistent enough to win Section 3, 5A and grab the No. 6 seed in the WPIAL Class 5A boys' basketball bracket. The Gators opened the Class 5A postseason with a 47-36 win over No. 11 Thomas Jefferson.

But the postseason has a knack of flushing out a team's imperfections, such as the Gators' inability to be consistent. The Gators moved on to the 5A quarterfinals to face No. 3 Chartiers Valley.

Gateway raced to a 19-6 first-quarter lead before the Colts got within two points (21-19) at halftime.

“I think we started off really well,” Freedman said. “There's been times where we looked like a team that can beat anybody in 5A and even in 6A.”

The Gators shot 1 of 8 from the floor in the second quarter. The Colts held Gateway junior John Paul Kromka to 11 points. Sophomore guard Courtney Jackson came away with a game-high 21.

“None of these kids have been in a WPIAL quarterfinal game before,” Freedman said. “The one thing about Chartiers Valley is they're used to it, and they've been in that situation. We knew that it wasn't going to be a blowout and they were going to make shots. We just wanted to make sure that all these shots were contested.”

In overtime, the Gators had a chance but Kromka's 3-point attempt with 3 seconds remaining rimmed out. Chartiers Valley won, 46-43.

“I'm happy with what we did,” Freedman said. “It's a disappointing loss, but I couldn't be disappointed in how hard they played. They played all the way up to the buzzer.”

If Chartiers Valley wins the WPIAL Class 5A championship, Gateway will follow the Colts into the PIAA playoffs.

The Lady Gators ran into another power in the 2016 WPIAL Class AAA champion Trinity Hillers. Gateway (17-7) went into overtime but came away with a 58-54 loss to No. 2 Trinity (22-2) last Saturday.

“The No. 10 seed is not supposed to beat a No.2 seed, and we were leading for most of the game,” said Lady Gators coach Curtis Williams. “Trinity is a good team, and I think they were the beneficiary of some calls coming down the stretch. But, we didn't do enough to win.”

Gateway held a six-point lead with two minutes remaining. With the Gators in the double bonus, Trinity got back in the game at the free-throw line.

“They were put on the free-throw line going down the stretch, and that's how they stayed in the game,” Williams said. “The fouls were nine to four at that time, so every little call put them on the line.”

Trinity standout Sierra Kotchman nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game at 48-48 with just over a minute left.

“The foul trouble was too much for us to overcome in overtime,” Williams said.

Williams said his Lady Gators took the loss hard but also acknowledged his team could have done more to not allow someone else dictate the outcome.

“There were some ill feelings because they knew Trinity had a lot of help,” Williams said.

If Trinity wins the WPIAL 5A title, the Lady Gators will follow the Hillers into the PIAA tournament.

“We're rooting for Trinity at this point. We're their biggest fans,” Williams said.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

