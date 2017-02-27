Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy boys advance to semifinals

Matt Grubba | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Justin Pryor tries to get past two Jeannette players during the WPIAL Class 2-A quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Northgate.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Myra Samuel eyes the basket during the WPIAL Class 1-A quarterfinals against Winchester Thurston on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Northgate.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Olivia Ryder knocks the ball from the hands of Winchester Thurston's Kayla Small during the WPIAL Class 1-A quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Northgate.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Kendall Lightcap looks to make a pass around Winchester Thurston's Gia Thorpe during the WPIAL Class 1-A quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Northgate.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Kendall Lightcap goes for a layup during the WPIAL Class 1-A quarterfinals against Winchester Thurston on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Northgate.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Theresa Wilson eyes the basket during the WPIAL Class 1-A quarterfinals against Winchester Thurston on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Northgate.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Olivia Ryder reacts to a call during the WPIAL Class 1-A quarterfinals against Winchester Thurston on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Northgate.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Alyssa Winters eyes the basket during the WPIAL Class 1-A quarterfinals against Winchester Thurston on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Northgate.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Nate Ridgeway takes a shot during the WPIAL Class 2-A quarterfinals against Jeannette on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Northgate.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Isiah Warfield tries to get around a Winchester Thurston player during the WPIAL Class 2-A quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Northgate.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Nate Ridgeway tries to take a shot as Jeannette's Mark Wormack defends during the WPIAL Class 2-A quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Northgate.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Chris Groetsch tries to get around Jeannette's Michael Pompei during the WPIAL Class 2-A quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Northgate.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Michael Pompei reacts after he is called for a technical foul during the WPIAL Class 2-A quarterfinals against Sewickley Academy on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Northgate.

WPIAL sections don't get to schedule their own basketball tournament, but Quaker Valley and the teams of Section 2 in Class 4A made it happen anyway.

The Quakers, New Castle, Beaver Falls and Central Valley swept the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals, setting up semifinals rematches at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, after deadline for this edition. No. 2 Quaker Valley (21-2) faces third-seeded Beaver Falls (12-8) at Moon, while at the same time at Ambridge, top-seeded New Castle will face No. 4 Central Valley.

Quaker Valley advanced with a hard-fought win over South Fayette, 56-44, in the quarterfinals Saturday at Canon-McMillan. It was a less-than-perfect performance by the Quakers, who committed a season high in turnovers, but it was enough to move the team into the next round and book a spot in the PIAA tournament.

“South Fayette did a very good job getting the pace and tempo in their favor, but I think a lot of it had to do with our play,” Quaker Valley coach Mike Mastroianni said. “We didn't play very well, and we weren't very connected. Our defense was solid, though, and that kept the score where we needed it to be.”

Danny Conlan scored 16 points, Coletrane Washington had 15 and Ricky Guss added 11 for the Quakers, who trailed 35-32 entering the fourth quarter. Noah Plack led South Fayette (13-11) with 13 points.

“It might have been our worst first half of the year. We didn't have a good game with our decision making,” Mastroianni said.

Now QV's focus turns to a Beaver Falls team that beat them 77-66 on Jan. 31 to split the season series and cost QV a shot at the section title.

“(Playing a section opponent) makes planning a little simpler. You played eight quarters against them already, so you already have an understanding of who you're going to guard, things like that,” Mastroianni said. “It comes down to being sharp in the areas you can control.”

Sewickley Academy had an easier time getting through the quarterfinals in Class 2A, as it dispatched Jeannette, 80-51, on Friday at Northgate.

But just like QV, the third-seeded Panthers (18-4) were paired with a section foe, No. 2 Bishop Canevin (19-4), in a semifinal at 8 p.m. Tuesday at North Hills, after deadline for this edition. The teams split during the regular season with Canevin, winning the most recent meeting 60-58 on Jan. 31.

“We had two great games with Canevin. Our section was so much fun to play in this year,” said Sewickley Academy coach Win Palmer, whose team also has clinched a spot in the state tournament.

“I always felt like the quarterfinals are the toughest game to play, because if you lose, we're back to the follow-the-winner, and it's up to somebody else. We had a nice run last year in states, and it's good to get back, but our guys have some other goals they're focused on first.”

Sewickley Academy led throughout against Jeannette. Chris Groetsch scored 15 of his team-high 21 points in the third quarter after Isaiah Smith provided an early spark off the bench with 14 of his 16 points in the first half. Nate Ridgeway added 13 points, while Jeannette was led by Mike Pompei, who scored 20 and eclipsed 1,000 points for his career.

Now awaiting help from the follow-the-winner format are the Sewickley Academy girls and Eden Christian boys, both of which were beaten by the top seed in the Class A brackets.

SA's girls fell to Winchester Thurston, 52-32, in the early game Friday at Northgate, one night after Eden Christian was toppled by Monessen, 79-61, at Canon-McMillan.

The Panthers (11-13) need Winchester Thurston (19-1) to win the WPIAL title to advance to the PIAA tournament as the WPIAL's fifth-place team. The same goes for the Warriors (12-10), who need Monessen (16-7) to claim the Class A boys crown to play on.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

