Basketball

Norwin girls fall in quarterfinals

Josh Rizzo | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Butler's Morgan Gage attempts to drive the ball around Norwin's Brittany O'Connell during the first round of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School.
Butler's Alyssa Eyth drives the ball around Norwin's Maura O'Donnell during the first round of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School.
Norwin's Lacy Race and Butler's Mia Rader chase a loose ball during the first round of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School.
Norwin coach Brian Brozeski reacts to a foul called late in the forth period of the first round of the WPIAL 6 A playoffs against Butler Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School.

Danielle McMaster is used to playing on a Norwin girls basketball team leading the march into the PIAA playoffs. The Knights senior guard is a little unsure of how to feel having to follow the leader.

Unless Mt. Lebanon, which beat Norwin, 47-44, in the WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals, wins the district crown McMaster's high school career is over.

The Blue Devils were to play top-seeded North Allegheny on Tuesday. A win there would delay McMaster's wait until the weekend.

“I don't know what it feels like,” McMaster said. “I've never been in this situation. You're hoping you'll get another game, but it's torture to wait and see if you are going to play again or not.”

Norwin coach Brian Brozeski isn't waiting for everything to play out before declaring this season a success. The Knights (17-6) ended the regular season by winning 11 of their last 12 games.

In the opening round of the playoffs, Norwin doubled up Butler, 52-26, last Tuesday at Fox Chapel.

“I couldn't be more proud of these kids,” Brozeski said. “Honestly, they came out and battled every game. They gave 100 percent and focused on executing the game plan and working as a team.”

Senior forward Abi Gabauer, who recently committed to play at Division II West Virginia Wesleyan, led the Knights with 17 points against Mt. Lebanon.

Gabauer was one of six seniors — along with McMaster, Kassidy Battiste, Taylor Ingel, Maura O'Donnell and Brittany O'Connell — who spent the season trying to develop into a leader.

Gelling together was challenged when traditional sections were altered because of the state's expansion to six classes. Traditionally strong programs Penn Hills and Fox Chapel joined Norwin in Section 2. The Knights went 8-2 in section, placing second behind the Indians.

“I absolutely loved going from Quad-A to 6A,” Gabauer said. “There was more of a challenge, and we got to play some teams we didn't normally get to see the past seasons. It was more fun playing the challenging teams.”

The Knights used their enthusiasm to turn up the heat on defense. Norwin held its last eight opponents to 50 points or less.

“Ultimately, I think we didn't care what anyone else thought,” McMaster said. “We worked hard in practice every day and believed in each other and worked together as a team.”

Norwin would like another opportunity to showcase their teamwork.

But the Knights wouldn't consider it a failure if they don't get a chance.

“We had an awesome season even if Mt. Lebo doesn't win the WPIAL,” Gabauer said. “We are definitely still looking to prepare practice if Mt. Lebo beats NA. We're looking forward to whatever else comes our way.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

