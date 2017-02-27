Penn-Trafford girls ousted in 1st round

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's often been said that one game doesn't define a season but a team's performance during the postseason often reveals its strengths and flaws that have shaped the season as a whole.

Trailing 22-13 going into halftime in a WPIAL Class 6A girls first round matchup, No. 10-seeded Penn-Trafford was in familiar territory.

After all, the Warriors have been a second-half team for much of the season. But during the postseason, a team needs to play as close to a complete game as possible in order to move on in the bracket.

“It was really a bit like the regular season,” said Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas, reflecting back on the season. “We've had some slow starts and came back in the second half. I guess the next step is find a way to make that (big) shot (at the end).”

Penn-Trafford (12-11) started the third quarter with a 12-5 run against No. 7 Bethel Park (17-6), but the two-point margin was as close as the Warriors would get in a 38-36 loss last Tuesday night at Baldwin.

“The kids were disappointed when we came up a couple of points short, especially for the seniors,” Giannikas said. “There was a feeling that we left it all out there and did our best. I think the kids could walk out with their head high.”

The Warriors have been close all season.

After coming away from the McKeesport tip-off tournament with a 2-0 record, Penn-Trafford started the first half of the season with a 6-2 record, which included two wins in the Penn-Trafford holiday tourney. The Warriors slid into January winning just one of their first five games to start the new year.

Penn-Trafford rebounded in late January with a 44-37 win over Class 3A No. 3-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic to get back into the win column.

From there, the Warriors clinched a postseason berth on their home court with a 66-59 win over Latrobe.

“We knew then that we were playing for (playoff) positioning,” Giannikas said.

The Warriors rolled their sleeves up and played hard down the regular season stretch run. Penn-Trafford lost close Section 2-6A games to No. 3 Penn Hills (48-41), Fox Chapel (52-48) and No. 8 Hempfield (42-41) in a three-game stretch the defined the section leaders from top to bottom. The Warriors finished fourth in the section with a 3-7 record.

“Those were three good teams, and we were right there with them,” Giannikas said.

Starters Bella Long (freshman), MacKenzie Aunkst (junior) and Kylie Grabowski (junior) will all be back in the lineup next season, providing optimism for Giannikas and the Warriors. All three made an impact against Bethel Park. Long was the lone Warrior to score in double digits with 12.

“I've been told by a few people that (I) only (had) a few seniors and a lot coming back,” Giannikas said.

Seniors Athena Biondi and Taylor Wisniewski will be missed. Giannikas said the two girls did a great job leading by example on the court. He praised Wisniewski's ability to play defense and bang around down low in the paint.

“(Biondi) does all the little things that you need to help win a game,” Giannikas said. “She played every game like it was a playoff game. She's been one of the best we've ever had here. There will be some big shoes to fill for sure.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.