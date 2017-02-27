Franklin Regional boys ousted from WPIAL playoffs

There were many nights in December when Franklin Regional boys basketball coach Brad Midgley was awake at night wondering if he was going to have five healthy starters the next day.

During a month synonymous with giving, Midgley and his Panthers couldn't catch a festive break let alone entertain thoughts of making a run at the postseason. It was literally one game at a time for his wounded Panthers.

“It was one of the more unique seasons as a team,” Midgley said. “We found ourselves fighting, clawing and thinking, what are going to have do to get a playoff spot?”

Like a thorn stuck deep inside a panther's paw, Franklin Regional limped into January and was finally nursed back to health with just enough Section 3-5A games remaining. The Panthers (13-11, 6-4) rallied to a 4-1 record down the regular season stretch run and went on to earn a No. 10 seed in the WPIAL playoffs. It's a performance Midgley and his staff knew his team was capable of all along but either injury or illness had always tripped the Panthers up.

“Coming into the year, we had two guys coming back in (Nick) Leopold and (Hunter) Stonecheck and (Simon) Behr, who started a lot of game the previous years,” Midgley said. “Being a playoff team last year, we had a good shot to have a nice team.”

Leopold led the Panthers with a 13 points-per-game average, followed by Stonecheck (12 ppg) and Behr, who averaged 11 points and eight rebounds.

“It took us a lot longer to jell,” Midgley said. “The first week, when we got everybody back, it felt like it was the second or third week of the season in how were going to substitute and things like that.”

Franklin Regional collected on some debts in its second trip through the Section 3 schedule. The Panthers defeated Highlands, Armstrong and Kiski Area — all teams the Panthers lost to earlier in the season.

“There definitely was a sense of relief knowing that (we have) all these guys (back) but knowing that we don't have much room (for error),” Midgley said. “We were lucky to get those guys back.”

Of the Panthers 24 games, Midgley had his full complement of starters for just seven. But for those seven games, Franklin Regional blossomed into a well-oiled machine that ran opponents up and down the floor to the point of exhaustion, evidenced in the a 80-69 first-round win over No. 7 Trinity.

Trinity had run out of gas late in the game, being outscored 23-16 in the fourth quarter. It was the most complete game the Panthers played all season, Midgley said.

“As a team, you always try to talk about putting four quarters together, and (the Trinity) game we never had a stretch of minutes where we felt like we weren't playing well,” Midgley said.

Franklin Regional hit a speed bump in the quarterfinals against No. 2-seeded Moon. Franklin Regional had no answer for Nicholas Castelveter and Jarrod Simmons, who scored 27 and 21 points, respectively, en route to a 80-69 win.

“The first quarter (against Moon) was the same as Trinity,” Midgley said. “We felt that it was an advantage for us, but they had a kid that hit 16 (points) in the first quarter. A team like that, with a really good big guy, it was hard to get going at a pace that we wanted to go with. Once they got the lead, they were very deliberate and patient at the offensive end.”

Franklin Regional's season is still on life support. If Moon moves on to win the Class 5A championship, the Panthers will follow the Tigers into the PIAA bracket where history has proved that anything can happen.

“We're probably going to take a few days off here and kind of evaluate how things are,” Midgley said about the possibility of playing in the PIAA tourney. “I'm proud of the guys in the way they handled the season.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.