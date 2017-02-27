Plum seniors reflect on final basketball season

The realization that his basketball career was winding down set in for Plum senior Adam Mahr with a couple of weeks left in the season after it became clear the Mustangs weren't going to make the playoffs.

The reality hit when the Mustangs were trailing against Valley in the last game of the season. In the huddle after the third quarter Mahr and his teammates shared a common message.

“Going into the fourth quarter all the seniors looked at each other and we were like, ‘We're not going down like this,' ” Mahr said.

As fellow senior Kevin Brown put it, the Mustangs wanted to “finish the right way.” They did that by mustering a late comeback for a 44-43 win.

It was a fitting send-off for the seniors — Brown, Mahr, Alexander Billstone, Colin Dedert, Jordan Slagle and Maxwell Casswell — and for longtime coach Ron Richards, who resigned after 17 seasons split between two stints at the school. Richards downplayed his final game and was happier that his seniors could finish with a victory after going through a grinding Section 3-6A schedule.

“I was glad that our seniors could go out on a winning note,” Richards said. “We were in trouble late in the game, but we hit a couple of free throws and got a couple of turnovers to give our seniors a chance to win their last game.”

The Mustangs finished 10-11 overall and 4-10 in Section 3-6A, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Plum's section foes Latrobe, Fox Chapel and Penn Hills were awarded three of the top four seeds in the 6A bracket.

Outside of Brown, who suffered an ankle injury and missed the last five games, and Mahr, the Mustangs filled the starting lineup with underclassmen in sophomores Xavier Lyons and Lamar Whiting and junior Isaiah Horne. Some of Plum's losses were by narrow margins, including by five and four points in two meetings against Penn Hills and had a three-point loss against Fox Chapel.

“It was a difficult section, and we lost some tough, close games where our lack of depth and inexperience showed at the wrong times,” Richards said. “We could've been right there battling for playoff spot, but it didn't happen this year, and that's the way it goes some years.”

Though there were difficult times this season, Mahr and Brown were thankful for their careers at Plum under Richards. Brown first saw varsity action as a freshman, and Mahr was a three-year starter. Mahr is going to South Florida to study marine biology and Brown will attend Robert Morris on a football scholarship this fall. They will take lessons learned in their last four years into the future.

“You learn so much about life and yourself playing the game for four years than you actually learn about the game of basketball just coming from coaches talking to you and personal experiences like learning how to juggle class work, practice and games,” Mahr said. “In game, you learn how to deal with defeat and being down and then also how it feels to win sometimes. You get a whole mix of emotions from playing this game.”

“More than anything (basketball) translates to life,” Brown said. “Coach Richards taught me that, and I'm very appreciative of that. He taught me you have to be accountable and you also have to hold your teammates accountable. That's the same thing in life when you're working with people. That's always something that I'll remember.”

Brown admitted it will be weird seeing someone else manning the sidelines for Plum next winter with Richards' departure. One of the things he'll miss the most is having the opportunity get together with Richards' former players during the holiday break.

“On Christmas Eve day all of his old players would come back, and we would all just play basketball all day,” Brown said. “His wife would bring in brownies for us, and I can't believe that he's done. I'm definitely going to miss that and his wife's brownies.

“Coach Richards was one of the best coaches I've ever had in my life.”

Plum had a record of 254-147 under Richards, made the playoffs 10 times and won four section titles. One of the aspects Richards is most proud of from his kids and his program was its consistency.

“I wish we could've won a state championship or even a WPIAL championship,” Richards said. “We had some runs there. Some teams are good for a couple years and then you don't hear from them for 15 years. I think we had two losing seasons in that time. We won four section titles, but I think we finished second probably four or five times.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.