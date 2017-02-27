Baldwin boys ousted in opening round

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Allegheny High School gym hasn't treated the Baldwin boys basketball team too kindly the past few years.

For the second straight season, the Highlanders advanced to the WPIAL playoffs, where they lost in the first round. Both games were held at North Allegheny.

Baldwin dropped a 71-62 decision last week to Butler in a Class 6A playoff matchup. Last year, the Highlanders fell to North Hills, 65-58, in a Class AAAA matchup.

“It was similar in the sense that we battled back (in both games) to get it close but couldn't take the lead,” Baldwin coach Joe Urmann said. “But Butler, and the North Hills team from last year, were two very different teams in terms of style and personnel.

“I thought our guys played confidently. The stage was not too big for them. Hopefully, the experience will be something our underclassmen can draw from in the future.”

Baldwin ended up 15-8 overall, after posting a 16-7 record in 1015-16.

The Highlanders started out strong in both seasons, winning five of their first seven games this year and going 7-0 at the start of last year.

At a similar time in both seasons, the Highlanders owned a similar overall record — 11-4 (in 2016-17) and 12-3 (in 2015-16).

And, in their final four games both years, they split decisions, going 2-2.

Baldwin never led last week against Butler. The game was tied at 8-8 in the first quarter following a 3-point field goal by the Highlanders' Nick Fiumara, a junior guard.

The Golden Tornado held an eight-point advantage at the end of the first quarter and at halftime.

Trailing by 10 after three quarters, senior guard/forward Anthony Reid sparked the Highlanders to a valiant fourth-quarter charge.

Baldwin narrowed the deficit to two on a bucket by senior guard/forward Thomas Becker, off a deft assist by Reid, with 3:24 remaining.

But Butler cashed in 10 free throws in the game's final minute to seal the decision.

“I thought we played hard,” Urmann said. “The kids battled and got it to within two points with three minutes to go. We just couldn't get over the hump.”

Looking back, could the Highlanders have done anything different that may have changed the game's outcome?

“We could have rebounded better, I think is one thing,” Urmann said. “We had just 10 turnovers, which is not bad, but a couple of them were costly. Credit Butler. They made some big plays at critical moments.”

Reid, the team's leading scorer, finished with a game-high 23 points. He connected on five treys, and racked up 16 points in the second half.

“I am proud of Anthony's growth and development, on and off the floor,” Urmann said. “He really worked hard in the offseason, and he was key to our pressure defense; and, obviously, making shots for us.”

Fiumara ended up with 18 points, while junior point guard Jake Monroe (9) and junior forward Mike Goga (8) tacked on 17 between them.

Reid (17.2 ppg), Fiumara (15.9 ppg) and Goga (9.5 ppg) were the Highlanders' leading scorers on the season.

Four players reached double figures for the Golden Tornado (15-8), who were paced by senior guard Joel Stutz with 20 points.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.