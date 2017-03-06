Young Brentwood boys gain experience during 2016-17 season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was a season-long learning experience for the Brentwood boys basketball team in 2016-17.

The Spartans, with five freshmen, one sophomore, seven juniors and no seniors on their roster, were one of the youngest teams in the WPIAL.

There were no returning starters, and just a few returning lettermen, on this year's squad.

Brentwood ended up 4-16 overall and 2-8 in Section 2 in Class 3A.

But with high hopes for the future.

“Our season ended with a disappointing record, but had a lot of bright spots,” said Dan Thayer, Brentwood's first-year coach. “We made a lot of progress throughout the year. We used five freshman during the season, and didn't have a senior on the team. After starting (out) slowly, we made a great deal of improvement and played a lot of close games in the second half of the season.

“As it was our staff's first season with the team, it took a while for us to install our system. Going into next season, the team should have a much better understanding of the system we use. This will allow us to expand our offense and our defense.”

Brentwood was led by 6-foot junior forward DeAngelo Brisco, who averaged 13.9 points and 10.4 rebounds — both team-highs.

“DeAngelo is a very good player; he had an outstanding season,” said Thayer, who formerly coached the girls basketball teams at Baldwin and Brentwood. “We feel this is just a beginning for DeAngelo. He can work to strengthen it, and have an even better season next year.”

Other leading offensive contributors consisted of junior guard/forward Michael Trent, freshman guard C. J. Ziegler, junior guard Sullivan Conway and junior forward Tanner Wells.

Wells, a 6-3 burly frontcourt player, was a force on the boards for the Spartans, and reached double figures in scoring in a handful of games.

“I believe our season went well despite our record,” Wells said. “We were a young team, with only a few players with varsity experience, and I believe we really improved. Yes, we didn't have a winning record; but we all improved and became closer as a team.

“A major strength of our team was our morale. No matter what the score was or how bad it seemed, we all stayed together, supported each other, and kept going. Another strength is our age. We won't lose anybody next year, and now everyone knows what it takes to be a varsity player.”

Three other contributors in the junior class were guards Evan Vickless and Justin Moon, and Steph Mavroides, a 6-4 forward.

Rounding out this year's young squad were sophomore Jared Thomas (guard); and freshmen C.J. Ziegler (guard), Tyler Watkins (guard) and Jayneil Latham (guard/forward), as well as Ian Thomas (guard), who was injured.

According to Thayer, the learning curve for all the team members must continue through the offseason.

“We have a number of fine players, but the offseason will be critical in our development,” Thayer said. “We have to expand our player's games to give us a number of options. If we can put together a good offseason program, we feel we can make a great deal of improvement.”

The Spartans averaged 44.1 points offensively while allowing 56.

“I think the biggest surprise on the season was the attitude of the players,” Thayer said. “Even though the losing was difficult to handle, the players continued to have a positive attitude and kept working hard each and every day. If they continue this attitude and work ethic, we will be able to make great improvements going into next year.”

“With all of our team coming back next year, we will use this season of ups and downs as a building block for next season, and beyond. The coaching staff and I believe we will be a much-improved team next season.

Wells and Co. already are excited to get started for the 2017-18 season.

“Although our record wasn't as amazing as some may have hoped, coach Thayer really made a great impact on us,” Wells said. “He's given us new ways to practice and play, which we weren't used to, and ways to practice better than we have before. Myself, and my teammates, are very excited to continue to play under him, and intend on being successful (next) season.

“Now we know where we need to be to be successful next year, to be able to compete with top-tier teams. And we intend to be one, also. We're gonna put a lot of time in during the offseason and improve physically and skillfully. I see us being a top team next year, and the next few years after.”

Brentwood, which finished with a 7-13 overall record in 2015-16, is a member of Section 2 in Class 3A along with Avonworth, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Carlynton, Freedom and Seton-La Salle.

The Spartans opened the 2016-17 season with seven consecutive losses before defeating Trinity Christian, 80-44, in the Riverview holiday tournament.

A team and individual highlight this year was a thrilling 49-48 section win at home against Freedom in early January, when Wells powered his way to the hoop and tapped in a shot at the buzzer to win it.

“It was a real smart play. It was nice to see him get it right at the buzzer when it counted the most,” Thayer said after the game. “It was a good win for us. It was nice to get a win like that.”

For Wells, the last-second game-winner has been the biggest hoop of his varsity career thus far.

“I believe I had a fairly successful season,” Wells said. “Had great scoring games, and then some bad ones, but it happens. I improved defensively from last year, and hope to continue that. And, of course, the tip-in buzzer-beater against Freedom was a memory I'll never forget.”

Ziegler sparked the Spartans with a game- and career-high 19 points against the Bulldogs, including four 3-pointers.

In the rematch, Brisco poured in a career-high 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Brentwood's 77-67 section win on the road. Ziegler chipped in with 18 points.

The Spartans rattled off 32 points in the fourth quarter — and 50 in the second half — against the Bulldogs.

Brentwood also defeated South Allegheny, 45-40, in January in a nonsection contest.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.