TJ girls cap season in WPIAL playoffs

There are many adjectives that could describe the Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team.

Some that immediately flash into mind include aggressive, determined, tenacious, valiant and, perhaps, a bit feisty.

The Jaguars displayed all of the above in their recent WPIAL Class 5A playoff game against Chartiers Valley.

But the TJ girls were not able to upset the higher-seeded Colts and lost a hard-fought 53-42 decision in the first-round matchup at Peters Township.

TJ's leading scorer on the season, 5-foot-7 junior guard Marina Petruzzi, netted a team-high 16 points, and was complemented by 5-10 junior guard/forward Bailey Matrascia, who finished with 10 points.

Chartiers Valley, the No. 6 seed, was paced by 5-5 freshman guard Megan McConnell's game-high 22 points. McConnell, younger sister of point guard T.J. McConnell of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, connected four times from 3-point range.

The Colts, who led 23-21 at halftime, ended up outscoring outscored the TJ girls by a 30-21 margin in the second half.

TJ, which was seeded No. 11, finished with a 12-10 overall record this season. Half of their wins were against playoff qualifiers.

“This year's team had a great deal of resiliency and played with reckless abandon on defense, which helped cover up some inconsistencies on offense,” said George Vlassich, TJ's first-year coach. “Although we fell short of our long-term goals, we felt we were very competitive in a tough section while playing a demanding schedule

“This has been a rewarding year for me to coach this talented group of kids who demonstrated loyalty, commitment and respect toward the coaching staff. This team has accepted me and the major changes that were made to try to meet our goals.”

Petruzzi, a third-year starter, led the team in scoring with an 11.8 ppg average, and in 3-point shooting with 21 treys.

Becca Mascaro, a 5-9 junior guard/forward, was the Jaguars' top rebounder, pulling down 46 offensive and 64 defensive caroms.

Point guard Jenna Clark, a 5-6 sophomore, led the team in assists (57) and steals (46).

Petruzzi led the team in field goal attempts and foul-shot attempts. She converted 74 of 119 free throws.

Mascaro shot 86 percent from the three-throw line, hitting on 24 of 28 attempts, while Clark connected on 26 of 41 (63 percent).

Senior Lexie Zovko, a 6-foot forward, led the team in blocked shots, and ranked among the team leaders in rebounding and assists. She also was near-perfect at the charity stripe this season, connecting on 14 of 16 attempts (88 percent).

Zovko and Petruzzi served as co-captains.

The TJ girls won five games in a row early in the season, including two in the Keystone Oaks holiday tournament.

The Jaguars defeated Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 40-32, and host Keystone Oaks, 54-41 in overtime, as Petruzzi was named tournament MVP and Mascaro was chosen to the all-tournament team with a 22-point total.

Keystone Oaks didn't lose again in regular season. Following that loss, the Golden Eagles won 14 consecutive games to clinch a section title and take a 20-2 overall record into the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. OLSH advanced to the Class 2A playoffs this year.

Another big victory for the TJ girls came in their first home game, a 58-38 nonsection decision against South Park. The SP girls were 4A playoff qualifiers this year.

Thomas Jefferson also defeated two playoff teams in section play, McKeesport and Gateway, and another nonsection opponent, Mt. Pleasant (4A).

A four-game winning streak late in the season propelled the Jaguars into the playoffs.

“Our greatest (team) strengths are the skill level that these kids have developed and displayed this year, their daily work ethic at practices, and the genuine respect they have for each other,” Vlassich said. “We are excited about next year's team that will return four starters and four players who saw significant playing time.”

Petruzzi, Clark, Mascaro and Matrascia, the team's four leading scorers, will be back next season, along with the top four reserves — Casey Gedman, a 5-5 junior point guard; Dalaney Ranallo, a 6-foot freshman forward; Alyssa DeAngelo, a 5-9 freshman guard; and Shaylor Williams, a 5-6 sophomore guard.

“We will have some height, good speed, improved shooting and an aggressive defense that should improve on (our) 48 ppg defensive average,” Vlassich said. “And we return seven freshman who only lost two JV games this season.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.