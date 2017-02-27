Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Zovko plays key leadership role for TJ girls

Ray Fisher | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson senior Lexie Zovko is a basketball player and drum major.
Thomas Jefferson senior Lexie Zovko is a basketball player and drum major.
Thomas Jefferson senior Lexie Zovko is a basketball player and drum major.
Thomas Jefferson senior Lexie Zovko is a basketball player and drum major.

Lexie Zovko embodies the phrase “quality student-athlete” at Thomas Jefferson High School.

The 6-foot Zovko was a senior forward on the TJ girls basketball team this season.

She was the team's only senior, and tallest player.

But she brought more than her athleticism to the Jaguars' program.

Her contributions did not always show up on the stat sheets.

Zovko instilled a positive, winning attitude among the team's many younger players.

And Thomas Jefferson first-year coach George Vlassich immediately took notice.

“Lexie was named co-captain at the start of the season,” Vlassich said. “At that time, I asked Lexie if she would sacrifice her game minutes to allow us to play more kids, to which she replied, ‘Yes, I just want to win.'

“Lexie did not average much offense, as I asked her to be a screener, rebounder and defender to allow us to be a guard-oriented offense. Although she did not play a major role on offense, Lexie was a force on defense. Her value to our team was on defense. Lexie consistently held opposing centers under nine points, not allowing easy baskets while avoiding foul trouble.

“Her leadership and unselfishness became her trademark as the season wore on, and she became a role model for our younger players and earned the respect of her teammates.”

Zovko, 17, is the head drum major of the TJ band. She serves as treasurer of the National Honor Society, vice president of the French Honor Society, and president of the history club; and is a member of the French Club, AP Humanities Club, Gifted Program and the brass ensemble.

“I had a very enjoyable senior season,” said Zovko, who owns a sparkling 4.2 grade-point average and, as a member of the Gifted Program, participated in educational competitions against other schools and was able to explore different career paths. “It was great to return to the playoffs for the first time since my freshman year. I was extremely fortunate to spend my final season with such a great group of girls on and off the court.”

Zovko, who began playing basketball in the first grade, was a three-year starter and four-year varsity letter winner in basketball at TJ. She was a team captain the past two seasons.

“I am sad to see myself leaving the team, but the future of the program is very bright,” she said. “I learned a lot both on and off the court in my four seasons on the girls basketball team. I earned a varsity letter all four years, and had the opportunity to play with a variety of talented players.

“It is upsetting watching this chapter of my life end, but I am thankful for the friendships and lessons this program has given me. I wish nothing but the best for this program in the future.”

Zovko said “three words” that describe her are goofy, focused and unique. Her favorite food is served at Chipotle, and her favorite movie is “Frozen.”

On the serious side, Zovko's favorite subject is physics; she plans to attend college and study chemical engineering.

Her Final Four?

Zovko is considering Ohio State, Purdue, University of Rochester and Case Western Reserve.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

