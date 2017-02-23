Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Latrobe to face Butler in WPIAL quarterfinals
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel celebrates with his team and fans as he cut down the net after beating Penn Hills 76-75 to become WPIAL Class 6A Section Champs at Latrobe High School on Friday Feb.10, 2017 in Latrobe.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Austin Butler and his teammates players celebrate after beating Penn Hills 76-75 to become WPIAL Class 6A Section Champs at Latrobe High School on Friday Feb.10, 2017 in Latrobe.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jake Bass shoots over Fox Chapel's Sam Brown during the first half of their game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Fox Chapel.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Marcus Dudzenski pulls down a rebound between Fox Chapel's Jake Livingston (left) and Dimitri Spina during the second half of their game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Fox Chapel.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Butler head coach Matt Clement reachs on the bench Tuesday, Dec. 16, at Shaler Area Hih School.
Sidney L. Davis | Tribune-Review
Chicago Cubs pitcher Matt Clement no-hit the Pirates through 5-plus innings during the game at PNC Park on Tuesday May 28, 2002.

Updated 21 minutes ago

Saturday's game

Boys

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Latrobe (19-3) vs. No. 7 Butler (15-8)

2:30 p.m. Saturday at Penn Hills

Coaches: Brad Wetzel, Latrobe; Matt Clement, Butler

Players to watch: Austin Butler, Latrobe (6-5, Sr., G); Ethan Morton, Butler (6-4, Fr., G)

Winner gets: Winner of Fox Chapel (19-3)/Woodland Hills (15-8).

Layup lines: Latrobe has sat for 11 days with a first-round bye and is eager to take the court again for game action and add to its nine-game winning streak. The Wildcats are seeking a return trip to the semifinals after falling to Pine-Richland, 77-75, in last year's final four. Austin Butler, a Holy Cross commit, leads the WPIAL in scoring at 30 points per game but has a formidable supporting cast that includes senior point guard Jake Biss and sophomore swingman Reed Fenton. Both average 13 points. Latrobe averages 76.6. ... Butler registered its first playoff win in five years with a 71-62 victory over No. 10 Baldwin in Wednesday's first round. Senior Joel Stutz scored 20 points, senior Tyler Frederick added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Morton scored 16 in the win, which saw Butler avoid a third consecutive first-round defeat. The Golden Tornado made the semifinals in 2012. Clement is a former major league starting pitcher who played for the San Diego Padres (1998-2000), Florida Marlins (2001), Chicago Cubs (2002-04) and Boston Red Sox (2005-06). ... The winner qualifies for the PIAA playoffs. The loser can qualify if the winner advances to the WPIAL finals.

— Bill Beckner Jr.

