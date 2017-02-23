Latrobe to face Butler in WPIAL quarterfinals
Saturday's game
Boys
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
No. 2 Latrobe (19-3) vs. No. 7 Butler (15-8)
2:30 p.m. Saturday at Penn Hills
•Coaches: Brad Wetzel, Latrobe; Matt Clement, Butler
•Players to watch: Austin Butler, Latrobe (6-5, Sr., G); Ethan Morton, Butler (6-4, Fr., G)
•Winner gets: Winner of Fox Chapel (19-3)/Woodland Hills (15-8).
•Layup lines: Latrobe has sat for 11 days with a first-round bye and is eager to take the court again for game action and add to its nine-game winning streak. The Wildcats are seeking a return trip to the semifinals after falling to Pine-Richland, 77-75, in last year's final four. Austin Butler, a Holy Cross commit, leads the WPIAL in scoring at 30 points per game but has a formidable supporting cast that includes senior point guard Jake Biss and sophomore swingman Reed Fenton. Both average 13 points. Latrobe averages 76.6. ... Butler registered its first playoff win in five years with a 71-62 victory over No. 10 Baldwin in Wednesday's first round. Senior Joel Stutz scored 20 points, senior Tyler Frederick added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Morton scored 16 in the win, which saw Butler avoid a third consecutive first-round defeat. The Golden Tornado made the semifinals in 2012. Clement is a former major league starting pitcher who played for the San Diego Padres (1998-2000), Florida Marlins (2001), Chicago Cubs (2002-04) and Boston Red Sox (2005-06). ... The winner qualifies for the PIAA playoffs. The loser can qualify if the winner advances to the WPIAL finals.