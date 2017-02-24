Cheswick Christian boys familiar with SWCAC title game atmosphere

Like an annual vacation spot, Cheswick Christian's boys basketball team is becoming intimately familiar with the Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference championship game.

Lest the Chargers treat their fifth consecutive title appearance as routine, however, coach Todd Rosio warned his players not to take their opportunity for granted.

“I don't want it to feel like it's commonplace to them,” said Rosio, who led Cheswick Christian to championships in 2014 and '15 and runner-up finishes in '13 and '16. “I really wanted them to appreciate the fact that there's a lot of people that might not ever get to play in the championship game of any sport for any level, and here we've got a senior class that's spent their whole career ending up in a championship game.

“I think they took a little bit of time there to be reflective. I don't know if they had previous to that. It seemed what I was saying was making sense to them, that this is a pretty unique thing. There's schools that in the history of the school haven't played in as many (championship) games.”

The Chargers will face Portersville Christian in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Geneva College.

That tiny Cheswick Christian, which has about 30 male students — about half of whom play basketball — has maintained such basketball success over the past five years is “a pretty cool accomplishment,” Rosio said.

The Chargers benefited from some strong families coming through — Antoine and JaJuan Malloy, Andy and Michael Skledar. They also got a big boost — literally — when 6-foot-10 senior center Ben Pollock transferred from SWCAC conference foe Evangel Heights Christian Academy as a sophomore, promptly giving them a double- and sometimes triple-double threat.

“We've been fortunate enough over the last few years to have more really good players than a school our size should get by the law of averages,” Rosio said. “Having brothers come through maybe increases your chances instead of trying to get this kid, this kid, this kid. If a few families come through with a few talented players, that helps your program building.

“And then I think success breeds success. Once you win, it makes you understand what you have to do to win, and it makes you feel confident you could do it again. When you expect success, it's no guarantee, but it's more likely you will have it than if you're just wondering if you can do it.”

Cheswick Christian stayed hungry this season, advancing to the championship game with a 50-26 win over Evangel Heights. Pollock, who won the conference co-MVP award for the second consecutive year, tallied 25 points and 20 rebounds against his former school.

Now the Chargers (20-4) will face a familiar opponent in the championship game, meeting Portersville Christian for the third consecutive season.

Cheswick Christian won the matchup 60-42 in 2015, before Portersville took the rematch last season 40-28.

Portersville also beat the Chargers earlier this month.

The game matches up not only the conference's two best teams but also its two top players in Pollock and Portersville's Stephen Graham, a 6-3 guard who shared SWCAC co-MVP honors with Pollock the last two seasons.

“Stephen is a really good player, and Ben is a really good player, and sometimes they just sort of nullify each other,” Rosio said. “Then it almost comes down to what do the other guys do? They're totally different players, but they each control their team and exert control over the game in different sorts of ways. There are times where they'll end up head-to-head, but most of the time they're not sharing the same space on the court.”

Rosio said Cheswick Christian needs to put together a better performance than it had in its 55-34 loss Feb. 9, when Graham scored 23 points for Portersville and Caleb Yauger added 18 off the bench.

Pollock had 17 points, but the Chargers didn't get enough secondary scoring.

“You're never sure until it gets there,” Rosio said. “If you're the team that won (more recently), you feel you won because you're the better team and are confident you can beat them. Whereas if you lost, you might argue that gives us extra incentive to get it back and gives us the advantage. And you're both sort of right on different levels.”

