Cheswick Christian Academy boys basketball falls in SWCAC title game

A cold start to the third quarter proved to be Cheswick Christian Academy's undoing Saturday night.

The Chargers were held scoreless for more than five minutes to begin the second half as Portersville Christian School won its second consecutive South West Christian Athletic Conference title, 55-45, at Geneva College's Metheny Fieldhouse.

Stephan Graham poured in 31 points — 23 in the second half — and collected 20 rebounds to lead the Warriors (29-9).

It was a historic night for Cheswick's 6-foot-10 center, Ben Pollock. The senior became the school's all-time leading scorer with 3 minutes, 9 seconds left in the first half, passing Steve Holeczy's total of 1,775 set nearly a decade ago.

The Chargers (20-5) have three games left next weekend, playing in an Ohio tournament. Pollock has 1,785 career points and is undecided on a college.

He had 18 points in the first half as Cheswick took a 27-20 lead and looked poised to take its third SWCAC crown in five seasons.

Portersville coach Paul Harbison had his team take its defense up a notch as the third quarter got underway.

“We were doing the right behaviors,” Harbison said. “But they weren't at the level of effect that they needed to be. I told them at halftime we were in the right positions. But they were jumping our passing lanes because we weren't paying attention.”

Two Warriors defenders guarded Pollock from behind with his back to the basket.

“Stephan has a 35-inch vertical leap,” Harbison said. “Most of the time, Ben doesn't have to jump. We had two or three guys on him, and we wanted to make him work.”

“We couldn't get a basket in the third, and we couldn't stop Stephan in the third,” said Cheswick coach Todd Rosio. “We ran a few differentdefensive schemes, but he wouldn't be denied. Once they got up on us, we had to do some things we really didn't want to do. This was the first game all year that we led at halftime and didn't win.”

Pollock was held scoreless in the third period.

“They did a great job there staying between him and the hoop,” Rosio said. “Michael Skledar steeped up for us. When there's the Ben sandwich being made, it felt like they had six guys on defense sometimes.”

Skledar had 15 points for the Chargers, including a big 3-pointer that gave Cheswick its final lead, 32-30, with 2:07 left in the third period.

But a 3-pointer by Caleb Yauger and five straight from Graham put Portersville in the driver's seat.

“Sometimes he tries to do too much,” Harbison said of Graham. “We have to tell him to back off a bit. We moved the ball around better and actually allowed him more space.”

Eli Grove didn't score for the Warriors, but he pulled down 12 rebounds.

George Guido is a freelance writer.