Basketball

GCC girls a step away from return to WPIAL final
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 10:00 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Haley Moore (14) drives into the lane and takes a shot over Brentwood's Hannah Livingston (11) during the first quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic celebrates their 61-47 win over Brentwood in a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Bailey Bungard (33) scorss on a shot over Brentwood's Natalie Murrio (32) early in the first quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-19 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Haley Moore (14) drives into the lane around Brentwood's Natalie Murrio (32) during the fourth quarter of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 61-47.

Updated 12 minutes ago

When Haley Moore and Brittany Stawovy won WPIAL and PIAA championships in volleyball last fall at Greensburg Central Catholic, they saw the coming together of a group that collectively refused to lose.

Now, the senior pair wants the same thing to happen in the basketball playoffs.

“Any team can win,” Moore said, “but it really comes down to who has more heart and the most guts.”

GCC, the No. 3 seed in the Class 2A bracket, took a big step toward its season-long goal of returning to the WPIAL final with a 61-47 win over Brentwood on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Next up for the Centurions (18-5) is No. 2 Vincentian (19-4) in Monday's semifinal at 6:15 p.m. at Fox Chapel.

The winner goes to the championship game to face the winner of Chartiers-Houston and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5 p.m. March 2 at Pitt's Petersen Events Center.

GCC has made the semis three times in the last four years. Coach Joe Eisaman is a big believer in momentum, whether it's in a team sport like volleyball or basketball, or whether it's on the golf course when he is competing individually for a title at Hannastown Golf Club.

Only golf can be lonely; his girls can rally around each other.

“In my opinion, when you get under the bright lights, it's a completely different sport,” Eisaman said. “It comes down to how you handle that nervous energy. In any sport, that makes a difference. But you do have to lean on each other.”

Moore, who had 22 points in the quarterfinal win, unequivocally agrees. She sings the national anthem at home games and sings the praises of her teammates.

“Our starting five has been playing together since eighth grade,” Moore said. “We know each other's games, and no one is selfish. There is a lot of trust out there. There's a lot of nonverbal things that we do because of that.”

Vincentian is the defending WPIAL Class A champion. It beat Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in the finals. CWNC is now in 4A.

GCC made the 2A final last season as the No. 14 seed and lost to Bishop Canevin, 53-33.

After an 11-day layoff from a first-round bye, GCC looked more charged-up than rusty in its latest playoff opener.

“It's playoff time,” assistant coach Mike Gaffney said. “This is when they turn it on, just like in volleyball. It's what they do.”

GCC turned up the defensive pressure to combat Brentwood's size. The result was forced turnovers and run-out points.

“We shot the ball well and ran the floor well,” Eisaman said. “Our girls took advantage of a lot of high-percentage opportunities. And when they can execute on the other end and force low-percentage opportunities, we're tough to beat.”

Vincentian cruised past Washington, 59-30, in the quarterfinals as junior combo-guard Caroline Elliott scored 16 points and junior guard Olivia O'Brien chipped in 10. The Royals, who have made six consecutive appearances in the WPIAL finals, only allow 37.5 points per game.

Eisaman knows what to expect from Vincentian, which last year beat his team 61-51 in a late-season showcase at Shady Side Academy.

“They'll pressure you from 93 feet out for 36 minutes,” Eisaman said. “I think we'll be up to the task. Our girls have been through a lot of pressure situations all season.”

GCC has clinched a PIAA playoff berth for the eighth straight season.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

