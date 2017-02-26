Freeport, Leechburg girls hoping for 2nd chance

Fred Soilis attended Saturday's WPIAL Class 6A boys quarterfinal game between Pine-Richland and Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny.

But in addition to watching No. 1 Pine-Richland move on to the semifinals, the Freeport girls basketball coach's excursion also gave him the opportunity to scope out a place to sit for Monday's girls Class 4A semifinal between Blackhawk and South Park.

Soilis has a vested rooting interest in that game: Should Blackhawk win, it means Freeport, which lost to the Cougars in the WPIAL quarterfinals last week, would qualify for the PIAA playoffs as part of the WPIAL's follow-the-leader format.

“I'll probably go straight from work straight up to North Allegheny,” said Soilis, the Yellowjackets' second-year coach. “I'll probably meet (assistant coach Mark Shemanski) there, and I'm sure he'll bring a few players with him.”

The WPIAL's 48 quarterfinal losers now find themselves in limbo: eliminated from the WPIAL playoffs, but still alive for the state tournament.

Each class advances a set number of teams to the PIAA first round: Class AA and 4A girls will send the most, with seven, while Class 6A girls, Class 5A boys and Class A girls and boys will send the fewest, with five.

Among Alle-Kiski Valley teams, Freeport (14-10) and Leechburg – which lost to Chartiers-Houston in the Class AA girls quarterfinals – are still breathing.

“I think it's unique,” Leechburg coach Joel Ceraso said. “I don't know the right word I'd use to be as high as seven teams going in. There's a lot of things that go on. It's just different, but to give these girls this experience, it can only benefit them down the road. I'm all for it. I'm ready to go.”

In recent seasons, the WPIAL held play-in games where the teams that lost in the quarterfinal rounds attempted to play their way into the state playoffs.

The PIAA's move to six classifications caused the WPIAL to go back to its old follow-the-leader format, wherein teams qualify for the state playoffs based on how the team that beats them fares in the semifinals and finals.

In classifications where only five teams make the PIAA playoffs, the team that lost to the champion in the quarterfinals advances. In classifications with six, the quarterfinalists that lost to the champion and runner-up qualify. And in classifications with seven, the quarterfinalists that lost to the champion, runner-up and the semifinalist that lost to the champion make it to states.

Complicated? Absolutely.

“I'd rather be playing (play-in games), personally,” Ceraso said. “I think that's valuable, too. Whether we make it or not, it'll be a different story. I think we're good enough to, but seven teams is a lot. I'll take it. But I'm excited, don't get me wrong.”

With their teams' statuses unknown, Ceraso and Soilis gave their players some time off from practice as they await the results of Monday's semifinal games. Leechburg will qualify for the state tournament if Chartiers-Houston beats OLSH on Monday.

Soilis said the time off should do Freeport some good, as it gives the Yellowjackets some time to rest and also reassess their performance from Thursday's loss to Blackhawk, when they hung with the No. 2 Cougars into the third quarter before faltering.

“The good thing is that our intensity with those teams and our aggressiveness has been there and allowed us to stay in the game,” Soilis said, referencing also a pair of losses to No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic during section play. “The bad part is we've got to do it over four quarters and not just two.”

Ceraso said the same for Leechburg (14-10), which battled with No. 1 Chartiers-Houston into the fourth quarter.

“It would be a perfect way to finish the season and give these girls an opportunity to experience something like the state playoffs,” he said. “They earned it. They worked hard.”

If Freeport and Leechburg make the PIAA playoffs, which begin March 10, they will go more than two weeks between regular games.

For now, the waiting may be the hardest part, but it beats being fully eliminated.

“Any way that gives you an opportunity to get into the state playoffs and play another game, I'll take,” Soilis said. “Whether it's play-in or follow the leader, we're just excited.”

