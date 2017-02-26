Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Shady Side Academy clamps down on defense

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy celebrates their 40-37 win over Southmoreland in a WPIAL Class 3A playoff game on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School.

Shady Side Academy (18-6) slipped past Southmoreland, 40-37, in its WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball quarterfinal matchup Feb. 23.

SSA's Etai Groff led all scorers with 16 points, and Kirf Olander chipped in with a dozen.

“It was a great game,” SSA coach David Vadnais said. “We were concerned about Tommy Pisula. His foul trouble really limited him in the first half, but I thought the guys that guarded him did a great job.

“We prevented him from getting consistent dribble penetration and stayed on the ground when he did get the ball close to the hoop.”

The Indians also put the clamps on 6-foot-11 junior Brandon Stone, who was held to 12 points.

“Stone is a challenge to deal with because he can play inside and outside,” Vadnais said. “We wanted to make him more of a perimeter player. Our big guys that didn't really play at all in our first- round game were huge (in the quarterfinals). They were physical and made him earn everything on the inside.

“We didn't want him to have any easy looks at the hoop. When he moved to the perimeter, they did a good job sliding their feet and keeping him in front. We won the game because of our defense and hustle. I think we got more of the loose balls and made them earn every basket.”

Offensively, Shady Side Academy was held to its lowest scoring output of the season.

“On offense, I don't think we shot the ball well at all,” the coach said. “We had a number of open looks throughout the game but couldn't seem to get any of them to fall. We missed a number of layups as well, but I credit Stone for a number of those. Guys knew he would be in the area. Thankfully, in the end we made a couple more shots then they did.”

The Indians were schedule to play No. 1 Lincoln Park in the semifinals Monday night, after deadline for this edition.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

