Fox Chapel boys upset in WPIAL basketball quarterfinals
Updated 28 minutes ago
Third-seeded Fox Chapel was stunned by Woodland Hills in the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals Feb. 25 at Plum.
The Wolverines (16-8) open an 11-point fourth-quarter lead and then survived a furious Fox Chapel (19-4) comeback to post a 52-47 win. The Foxes narrowed the gap to 44-41 with just under three minutes left.
Ben Kelly and Carson Cohen scored 12 points each to lead Fox Chapel. Michael Snowball finished with 11 points, and Jake Livingston scored 10.
“Obviously, we are extremely disappointed with the outcome,” Fox Chapel coach Zach Skrinjar said. “I felt like we were a step slow and a little bit off on both ends.
“Couple that with a poor shooting night, and things usually don't go the way you want them to.”
The Foxes remained alive for a berth in the PIAA playoffs but need Woodland Hills to win the WPIAL championship.
Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.