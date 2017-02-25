High school roundup: Section 2 teams reach Class 4A semifinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It appears the WPIAL basketball committee was spot on when it seeded the Class 4A boys playoff bracket.

The four qualifiers from Section 2 earned the top four seeds, and all four advanced to the semifinals with victories in Saturday's quarterfinals.

New Castle will play Central Valley and Quaker Valley will take on Beaver Falls in the semifinals Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.

Beaver Falls 79, Indiana 58 — Josh Creach had 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocks to lead No. 3 Beaver Falls (12-8) in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal victory over No. 6 Indiana (16-8) at North Hills.

Central Valley 56, Belle Vernon 35 — At Canon-McMillan, Michael Simmons and Josh Kline each scored 13 points as No. 4 Central Valley (14-9) beat Belle Vernon (17-7) in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal matchup. Parker Hudson added 12 points for Central Valley, which held Belle Vernon to only three points in the fourth quarter. Joey Sabolek scored a game-high 14 points in the loss.

New Castle 73, McGuffey 40 — New Castle (21-2) hit 63 percent of its shots, including 11 of 21 3-pointers, in its WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal win over McGuffey (18-6) at Ambridge. Marcus Hooker paced New Castle, hitting 11-of-14 shots for 26 points while adding seven rebounds and seven assists. Geno Stone and Gino DeMonaco scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, for New Castle, which put the game away in the third quarter by outscoring McGuffey, 29-3.

Quaker Valley 56, South Fayette 44 — At Canon-McMillan, Danny Conlan had 16 points and Coletrane Washington added 15 as the No. 2 Quakers (21-2) won a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal game. Noah Plack had 13 points for No. 10 South Fayette (13-11).

North Hills 59, Penn Hills 58 — Nick Smith had 19 points, Kam Taylor scored 14 and Luke Chutko scored 12 as No. 5 North Hills (19-5) earned a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal win at Plum. Smith sealed the win with two free throws in the final minute.

Daivon Stephens scored 17 for No. 4 Penn Hills (19-4).

Pine-Richland 87, Canon-McMillan 64 — Phil Jurkovec had 23 points and Andrew Petcash scored 22 as No. 1 Pine-Richland (22-1) earned a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal victory at North Allegheny. The Rams will play North Hills in the semifinals Wednesday.

Woodland Hills 52, Fox Chapel 47 — Tyrese Robinson had 17 points and Kenny Lee scored 10 as No. 11 Woodland Hills (16-8) claimed a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal win at Plum.

Ben Kelly and Carson Cohen led No. 3 Fox Chapel (19-4) with 12 points apiece.

The Wolverines will play Butler in the semifinals.

Girls basketball

Chartiers Valley 48, South Fayette 31 — Gabriella Legister scored 21 points to guide No. 6 Chartiers Valley (17-7) to a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal win over No. 3 South Fayette (17-6) at Canon-McMillan.

The Colts will play Trinity in the semifinals Wednesday.

Hampton 61, McKeesport 43 — At Plum, top-seeded Hampton (22-2) earned a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal victory over No. 8 McKeesport (12-12).

Oakland Catholic 54, Mars 41 — Sierra DeAngelo scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Oakland Catholic (22-3) over Mars (17-7) at North Allegheny in a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal game. Alexis Sestric added 14 points for Oakland Catholic, including hitting four of five 3-pointers, and Gabrielle Gevaudan scored 12 points and pulled down six assists.

Tai Johnson paced Mars with 18 points while teammates Nicole McCloud and Lauren Wasylson each scored 10. Oakland Catholic will face Hampton in Wednesday's semifinals.

Trinity 58, Gateway 54 (OT) — At North Allegheny, Sierra Kotchman had 23 points as No. 2 Trinity (22-2) earned a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal win at North Allegheny.

Jordan Edwards scored 21 points for No. 10 Gateway (17-7).

Bishop Canevin 54, Riverside 25 — Sarah Green and Brionna Allen scored 13 points each as Bishop Canevin (17-5) downed Riverside (18-6) in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals at North Hills. Bishop Canevin, which led by eight at halftime, outscored Riverside, 24-5, in the third quarter to pull away.

Carlynton 50, Mohawk 44 — No. 5 Carlynton (17-6) overcame a 16-point halftime deficit to earn a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal win at Ambridge. The Cougars reached the semifinals for the third straight season.

Diamond Thomas scored 17 points and Ashleigh Wilson had 14 for Carlynton, which will play rival Bishop Canevin in the semifinals Wednesday.

East Allegheny 68, Avonworth 59 — Junior Amani Johnson scored 36 points to lead East Allegheny (23-0) to the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal victory against Avonworth (15-9) at Penn Hills. Johnson hit 21-of-24 free throws, including 17 of 18 in the fourth quarter. Myla Bortoluzzi added 10 points in the win while Katie Gould and Hayden Robinson each scored 14 points to lead Avonworth.

Neshannock 65, Charleroi 36 — At North Hills, Carmella Matarazzo and Bella Burrelli each had 19 points to guide No. 3 Neshannock (22-1) to a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal victory.

Kaitlyn Riley had 12 points for No. 6 Charleroi (19-5).

The Lancers will play East Allegheny in the semifinals.

Gymnastics

WPIAL gymnastics champion Moon continued its winning ways Saturday by claiming the Gold Division title at the PA Classic.

The Tigers swept the individual event titles in the Gold Division — Gianna D'Antonio (bars), Amaya Faulkner (beam), Julia Crago (floor) and Mariona Haught (vault). D'Antonio was the all-around champion.

Baldwin won the Silver Division title.

Keystone Oaks' Tara Gologram on the all-around title in the Diamond Division, and New Brighton's Angie Busch won the Silver Division all-around title.

Track and field

Knoch senior Jordan Geist captured first place in the shot put with a toss of 75 feet, 3.75 inches Saturday at the Pennsylvania Scholastic Track Coaches Association state indoor championships at Penn State.

Upper St. Clair's Harvey Kane (23-0.5) and Bentworth's Brenna Cavanaugh (19-7.25) won long jump titles.