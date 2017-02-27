A-K Valley girls playoff capsule: St. Joseph vs. Cornell
Updated 1 hour ago
Girls
Class A semifinals
No. 6 St. Joseph (17-7) vs. No. 2 Cornell (19-4)
6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Chapel
Winner plays: No. 1 Winchester Thurston (19-1) or No. 4 West Greene (18-4)
Coaches: Sally Ackerman, St. Joseph; William Sacco, Cornell
Players to watch: Lizzy Celko, St. Joseph; Daeja Quick, Cornell
Layup lines: St. Joseph advanced to the WPIAL semifinals for the first time in school history, while Cornell made it back for a second consecutive season. Both teams are seeking their first trip to the WPIAL championship game. ... These teams last met in 2003-04 at St. Joseph's holiday tournament, with the host Spartans winning, 54-25. ... St. Joseph is coming off a 69-65 victory over Quigley Catholic, a team that eliminated the Spartans from the playoffs from 2013-15. Celko scored 22 points, leading four players in double figures. Gia Angelo added 15, Alex Jones 14 and Chloe Kurpakus 11. ... Celko reached the 1,000-point mark earlier this season. ... During its six-game winning streak, St. Joseph is averaging 65.8 points, including 68.5 in its two playoff victories. ... Since a 2-5 start, St. Joseph has won 15 of 17 games, with both losses coming against top-ranked Winchester Thurston. ... By advancing to the semifinals, the Spartans qualified for the PIAA tournament for the first time since '04. ... Cornell advanced to its second straight semifinals by beating Geibel, 64-33, in the quarterfinals. ... The Raiders lost in last season's semifinals to eventual state champion Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic. ... Quick, who transferred from Cornell as a junior, led Class A in scoring at 22.9 points per game and also averages around seven steals. She surpassed 1,000 career points in January. ... Cornell ranks first in Class A in scoring defense, yielding 32.1 ppg, and held eight opponents below 30 points.