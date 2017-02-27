Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

A-K Valley girls playoff capsule: St. Joseph vs. Cornell

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 12:06 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
St. Joseph's P.J. Nickoloff steals the ball from Quigley Catholic' Ava Haddox during second round A girls WPIAL playoff action Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.

Updated 1 hour ago

Girls

Class A semifinals

No. 6 St. Joseph (17-7) vs. No. 2 Cornell (19-4)

6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Chapel

Winner plays: No. 1 Winchester Thurston (19-1) or No. 4 West Greene (18-4)

Coaches: Sally Ackerman, St. Joseph; William Sacco, Cornell

Players to watch: Lizzy Celko, St. Joseph; Daeja Quick, Cornell

Layup lines: St. Joseph advanced to the WPIAL semifinals for the first time in school history, while Cornell made it back for a second consecutive season. Both teams are seeking their first trip to the WPIAL championship game. ... These teams last met in 2003-04 at St. Joseph's holiday tournament, with the host Spartans winning, 54-25. ... St. Joseph is coming off a 69-65 victory over Quigley Catholic, a team that eliminated the Spartans from the playoffs from 2013-15. Celko scored 22 points, leading four players in double figures. Gia Angelo added 15, Alex Jones 14 and Chloe Kurpakus 11. ... Celko reached the 1,000-point mark earlier this season. ... During its six-game winning streak, St. Joseph is averaging 65.8 points, including 68.5 in its two playoff victories. ... Since a 2-5 start, St. Joseph has won 15 of 17 games, with both losses coming against top-ranked Winchester Thurston. ... By advancing to the semifinals, the Spartans qualified for the PIAA tournament for the first time since '04. ... Cornell advanced to its second straight semifinals by beating Geibel, 64-33, in the quarterfinals. ... The Raiders lost in last season's semifinals to eventual state champion Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic. ... Quick, who transferred from Cornell as a junior, led Class A in scoring at 22.9 points per game and also averages around seven steals. She surpassed 1,000 career points in January. ... Cornell ranks first in Class A in scoring defense, yielding 32.1 ppg, and held eight opponents below 30 points.

— Doug Gulasy

