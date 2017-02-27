Team-oriented St. Joseph a win from WPIAL final

Relegated to the bench after fouling out, Lizzy Celko could only watch as her St. Joseph teammates tried to close out its WPIAL Class A quarterfinal game against Quigley Catholic.

The Spartans' leading scorer couldn't do anything tangible to help as Quigley Catholic tied the game inside the final two minutes, or when St. Joseph clung to a one-point lead in the final 30 seconds.

“It is so terrible,” she said. “It is so nerve-racking.”

And yet, despite the nerves and the feeling of helplessness, Celko said she believed her teammates would hold off Quigley Catholic, which they did, coming away with a 69-65 victory that advanced St. Joseph to the WPIAL semifinals for the first time in school history.

“I was saying, we're not going to lose. There's no way we can lose,” Celko said. “I definitely had faith in the girls, and I'm so proud of them for pulling through.”

No. 6 St. Joseph (17-7), which faces No. 2 Cornell in the semifinals at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, made it to the semifinals for the first time in school history partly because of its iron will. The Spartans saw a 10-point halftime lead dwindle against Quigley Catholic — a team that eliminated St. Joseph from the playoffs three consecutive seasons from 2013-15 — but buckled down for the victory.

“Everyone watching the game (says) we love those kinds of games, and everyone in the game says this is the worst kind of game ever,” said senior P.J. Nickoloff with a laugh. “But before the game, we went in and said we're not losing the game today, not because we thought we were better but because our goal was to win and we were going to win.

“It was very nerve-racking, but that whole time, at least in my head, it was just that losing is not an option and whatever you need to do to win, do it.”

That determination carried St. Joseph through an occasionally trying season.

The Spartans began the season ranked No. 3 in Class A but lost five of their first seven games. Since, St. Joseph has won 15 of 17, with the only losses in the stretch coming to Class A No. 1 Winchester Thurston.

“We've had a tough schedule, and we've had some one-point games, buzzer-beater winners,” St. Joseph coach Sally Ackerman said. “We've had some of those games, so they never shy down. And I don't expect that to happen (Tuesday), either.”

Each member of St. Joseph's six-player rotation slots into a specific role, and because the Spartans don't rely on any one player, they can survive a bad shooting night or foul trouble from one of the players in that rotation.

Celko, a career 1,000-point scorer who averages a team-best 17.6 points per game, struggled with her shot in St. Joseph's playoff opener against Avella, but the Spartans got 19 points from “sixth man” Alex Jones in a runaway victory. Celko scored 22 points, leading four players in double figures, against Quigley Catholic.

“I've had some good teams in the past, and I consider this a good team as well,” Ackerman said. “What I will tell you is on this team, I never expect one person to have a good game because every single minute or every single game, it's a different person. That's the strength of this team, so as a coach, we never look at the scoreboard and say, we're down 14, or we're up. We continue to play the same way.”

The everybody-has-a-job mentality also created a team bond, Celko said.

“I just think we're more relaxed. We're all upperclassmen, and we're always together,” she said. “We're not getting on everybody's nerves the way we used to. You could just tell there was tension in previous years; you'd get annoyed with somebody. We're all working together to get a mutual goal.”

The Spartans' run to the semifinals is reverberating throughout the small Catholic school in Harrison. Nickoloff said principal Beverly Kaniecki bought the team doughnuts Monday and told the players the history of the girls basketball program.

By advancing to the semifinals, St. Joseph also qualified for the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2004.

“For everyone, it means something different,” Nickoloff said. “For this team, it means all the work we've put in over the last three years … this is what we've always wanted and always worked toward.”

St. Joseph and Cornell (19-4) are meeting for the first time since 2003. The Spartans watched film on the Raiders, who shared the Section 1-A title with Quigley Catholic, on Monday, and Ackerman said her team will be ready despite the short prep time.

“We wanted to play right after the Quigley game,” she said. “As far as them being ready and being cool and calm, this is the calmest I've ever had a team at St. Joe's. They just want to play, and they know what they can do.

“They're all in the same boat, and that's hard to find. I'm just hoping that boat goes for a little longer.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.