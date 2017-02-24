Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Chartiers Valley rallies for overtime win over Gateway
Chris Harlan | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 10:27 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Chartiers Valley coach Tim McConnell owns dozens of playoff wins, but called Friday's “one of the ugliest.”

His third-seeded Colts trailed by double-digits in the first quarter, but fought back with 18 points from Ross Wilkerson to defeat No. 6 Gateway, 46-43, in overtime at Baldwin.

Wilkerson scored nine points in the fourth quarter and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to start overtime.

“I think some of our guys were out there sleepwalking tonight,” McConnell said. “They weren't ready. I felt we had a couple of good practices getting ready for this, but I didn't see the spark, the fire, the excitement.”

Chartiers Valley faces No. 2 Moon in the semifinals Tuesday as a site and time to be announced.

Courtney Jackson led Gateway with 21 points, and John Paul Kromka added 11. Gateway led 19-6 after the first quarter.

Chartiers Valley drew a first-round bye, but McConnell was hesitant to blame the layoff.

“I don't know, you could say that,” McConnell said, “but I thought we had good practices to get ready for this. We scrimmaged some really good teams. We tried to keep to our same routine. What it was, I don't know. But it wasn't us, the way I needed us to be to make a run at this thing.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

