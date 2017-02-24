Chartiers Valley rallies for overtime win over Gateway

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chartiers Valley coach Tim McConnell owns dozens of playoff wins, but called Friday's “one of the ugliest.”

His third-seeded Colts trailed by double-digits in the first quarter, but fought back with 18 points from Ross Wilkerson to defeat No. 6 Gateway, 46-43, in overtime at Baldwin.

Wilkerson scored nine points in the fourth quarter and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to start overtime.

“I think some of our guys were out there sleepwalking tonight,” McConnell said. “They weren't ready. I felt we had a couple of good practices getting ready for this, but I didn't see the spark, the fire, the excitement.”

Chartiers Valley faces No. 2 Moon in the semifinals Tuesday as a site and time to be announced.

Courtney Jackson led Gateway with 21 points, and John Paul Kromka added 11. Gateway led 19-6 after the first quarter.

Chartiers Valley drew a first-round bye, but McConnell was hesitant to blame the layoff.

“I don't know, you could say that,” McConnell said, “but I thought we had good practices to get ready for this. We scrimmaged some really good teams. We tried to keep to our same routine. What it was, I don't know. But it wasn't us, the way I needed us to be to make a run at this thing.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.