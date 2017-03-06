Baldwin's Larkin looks ahead to senior season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lauren Gilbert and Abbey Larkin have been sidekicks in the Baldwin backcourt for the past couple of seasons.

Gilbert, a 5-foot-9 senior, and Larkin, a 5-9 junior, led the Highlanders in scoring in 2016-17, averaging 19.4 and 11 points, respectively.

Gilbert was a four-year starter and 1,000-point career scorer at Baldwin. She will join the Washington & Jefferson women's basketball program next season.

Larkin, a two-year letterwinner and all-section selection in 2016-17, displayed progress throughout the season, and secured a more dynamic offensive role with the team.

“Abbey's confidence grew throughout her junior year; her scoring and rebounding increased, as did her defensive play,” coach Nikki Presto said. “She was counted upon to take and make big shots this season.

“Our staff is excited to work with her this offseason, and for her to grow into more of a leader on the floor her senior season.”

Along with her scoring average, Larkin, whose sister Amanda played basketball at Baldwin from 2011-12 to 2014-15 and received a scholarship to Point Park, ranked among the team leaders in rebounding, and shot 72 percent from the foul line (61 of 84).

“I felt that I underachieved early in the season, maybe due to lack of confidence in my game,” Larkin said. “But toward the end of the season, I realized I could provide more scoring and leadership for my team, and it started to show in my performances.”

A National Honor Society member with a 3.9 grade-point average, Larkin connected for double figures 11 times, and hit for 20 or more three times in 2016-17. She poured in a career-high 25 points in a 54-51 nonsection loss against Hampton late in the season.

“Abbey will be looked upon to be one of our top ball-handlers and playmakers next season,” Presto said. “She has the ability to get to the basket off the dribble, and knock down perimeter jump shots.”

The Baldwin girls, who competed in Class 6A, ended up in fifth place in Section 3, missing out on a WPIAL playoff berth by one game.

Larkin and her teammates are anxious to return to the playoffs next season, and have hopes of contending for a section championship.

“We will compete to our fullest potential in hopes of winning a section title,” Larkin said. “We will definitely miss the leadership provided by Lauren, and I hope to step in and provide that same type of leadership next year.”

The Highlanders (9-12 overall) posted a 3-7 section record to trail Mt. Lebanon (9-1), Peters Township (8-2), Bethel Park (6-4) and Canon-McMillan (4-6) in the final standings.

“We definitely improved throughout the year as a team,” said Larkin, who is involved in the St. Gabriel's youth group. “However, I am disappointed that we fell short of making the playoffs.”

Other players expected to make an impact for the Highlanders next year include juniors Teia Swiger, a 5-6 starting guard, and Michaela Cavataio, a 5-10 post contributor.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.