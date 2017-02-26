Senior-driven Greensburg CC boys continue quest for championship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The photo hangs in the office of coach Greg Bisignani. He sees it every day.

It captures then-sophomores Neal McDermott, Jack Liberatore and Ben Hertzog leaping into the air to celebrate a Greensburg Central Catholic basketball victory.

“They all look like they're 10 in that famous picture,” Bisignani said with a laugh. “They're jumping off the bench, cheering on the older kids.”

But that snapshot was taken two years ago — recent history to some, ancient history to a group that has grown up.

“It's our time now,” said McDermott, a standout senior guard who has helped lead the Centurions (23-0) to the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals for the fourth straight season. “From sophomores to seniors, it's been so exciting for us. We have a great bond.”

Bisignani, an orthopedic surgeon, looks at his team's progress like he does his operations: one at a time, each with precise prep time and care. Senior groups also carry individuality.

“We've buit a culture here, and the kids expect to win,” Bisignani said. “They know what teams have done before them, and they strive to live up to that.”

But no team in the program has done what this one still can: win it all. GCC is one win away from the WPIAL title game and, potentially, the program's first championship in boys basketball.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-6) is next up for the Centurions. The teams play 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Chapel.

Senior-led teams often are the ones that raise trophies — even expected to in many cases. GCC's seven seniors want to prove that theory correct.

Bisignani trusts they can.

“Our kids know how hard they have to work,” he said. “Nothing will be handed to them.”

None of the current seniors played varsity as freshmen but have a record of 70-7 in three years (including 12 playoff games).

“We want to go as far as we can possibly go,” McDermott said. “We want a WPIAL championship.”

McDermott scored 25 points in the Centurions' 57-37 win over No. 8 Neshannock in the quarterfinals.

GCC, in the semis for the fifth time in six years, can thank the WPIAL's six-classification format for at least one thing: Aliquippa moved to 3A. The Quips knocked GCC from the semis the past two years after GCC beat them in the same round in 2013-14. In the 2A title game that season, Seton-La Salle downed the Centurions, 52-51, at Duquesne's Palumbo Center.

GCC also lost in the 2011 finals to Monessen, 63-43.

OLSH is no Aliquippa but still presents an athletic challenge.

A small Catholic school located in Moon, OLSH has coasted to a pair of playoff wins so far: 82-32 over No. 12 Frazier and 71-39 over No. 4 Chartiers-Houston. The Chargers beat Neshannock in Section 3, 58-45 and 66-52. They also gave third-seeded Sewickley Academy all it could handle in an 88-82 loss after Sewickley won by 25 in the first meeting.

OLSH freshman point guard Donovan Johnson has played a key role this season. He is the younger brother of Pitt sophomore guard Cam Johnson.

But Donovan Johnson is not the only able-bodied presence on the floor. Junior guard Desmond Ross leads a balanced lineup. Senior Ethan Harrell (6-foot-5) and Matt Quinn, a 6-4 senior, also are scoring options.

Other key seniors are Dom Davis and Rommn Shell.

The Chargers went 16-6 last year and lost to Seton-La Salle in the first round.

“We have to work on some things,” Bisignani said. “We let (Neshannock) get some points in the paint, and we gave up some offensive rebounds.”

GCC already has made history as the only boys team to finish a regular season undefeated. Adding to that record means moving forward in the playoffs, but at this point, the perfect record takes a back seat to the significance of each win.

“That doesn't matter now,” Bisignani said. “It's the playoffs, and it doesn't matter if you have (23) or three (wins). You win the next game and move on.”

Asa Klimchock, GCC's lone sophomore starter, hopes he has more reasons to jump around in photos like his older teammates.

“Those guys all have my back. We'd do anything for each other,” Klimchock said. “If we play like we can, we know we can accomplish our goal.”

The other 2A semifinal has No. 2 Bishop Canevin (19-4) and No. 3 Sewickley Academy (18-4).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.