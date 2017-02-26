High school basketball notebook: Ousted Latrobe hopes for 2nd chance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Still reeling from an upset loss, Latrobe thinks it can make a run in the state boys basketball playoffs. But the Wildcats have to get there first.

With the WPIAL eliminating play-in games for the PIAA postseason and going back to the long-established “follow-the-winner” format, some teams that lost in the quarterfinals remain alive for state tournament berths.

Their fates, however, are in the hands of the teams to which they lost.

No. 2 seed Latrobe (19-4) lost to No. 7 Butler, 70-64, in Saturday's quarterfinals at Penn Hills. If Butler (16-8) beats Woodland Hills (16-8) on Wednesday in the semifinals to make the title game, Latrobe qualifies.

Latrobe sat for 11 days before playing because of a first-round bye. Now, more waiting.

“If we get in, who knows?” Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “Your season suddenly gets a rebirth. Last year, all of our marbles were kind of in one bag. Now we have to wait and see what happens.”

Latrobe lost in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs last season. The Wildcats have not won a PIAA playoff game in 30 years.

“A lot of what we did (Saturday) went to plan,” Wetzel said. “We just had some empty possessions, and that's not something you usually see with us. We're the smallest 6A school in the state going against one of the biggest — three times bigger than us. We're not hanging our heads.”

A number of other local teams also are rapping at the state playoff door.

Boys:

• Franklin Regional boys (13-11) can make it if Moon (18-5) wins the WPIAL 5A title.

• Southmoreland (19-5) qualifies if Shady Side Academy (18-6) advances to the WPIAL 3A final. “We're the biggest Shady Side fans right now,” Southmoreland coach Frank Muccino said.

• Jeannette (12-12) gets in if Sewickley Academy (18-4) makes the WPIAL 2A title game.

Girls:

• If Mt. Lebanon (18-5) wins the WPIAL 6A championship, Norwin (17-6) qualifies. North Allegheny (22-1) must win 6A for Hempfield (14-9) to advance.

Yester to St. Vincent

Mt. Pleasant senior Johnny Yester will continue his football career at St. Vincent. A Tribune-Review Terrific 25 pick last season, Yester (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) threw for a school-record 1,433 yards and 19 touchdowns with only one interception in his final high school season.

State track

Hempfield's Sam Orie finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 10 inches, a personal record, at the Pennsylvania Track & Field Coaches Association championships at Penn State. A few of her teammates also recorded top-10 finishes: Alex Murray was sixth in the shot put (56-8 3⁄ 4 ), Gabby Holmberg took seventh in the triple jump (37 feet) and Molly DeBone was seventh in the pole vault (11-6).

Penn-Trafford's Nick Wagner also had a strong finish, placing fourth in the 800 meter in 1:55.14.

Riley Kwiatkowski of Greensburg Salem, meantime, took seventh in the 3,200 (10:30.49), and Greensburg Central Catholic's Moira O'Shea took eighth in the 1,600 (5:02.59). The Latrobe girls 3,200 relay was fifth.

Hockey playoffs set

Three area hockey teams will begin the PIHL postseason next week.

In Class AA, Latrobe (9-9-1) plays Mars (7-10-2) in a play-in game at 7:15 p.m. March 6 at Kirk Nevin Arena. On March 9, Hempfield (10-8-1) takes on Mt. Lebanon (13-4-2) in a first-round game at 6:40 p.m. at Ice Castle.

And in Class A, Franklin Regional (17-1) plays the winner of Chartiers Valley (11-5-2) and Westmont Hilltop (10-6-2) at 8:10 p.m. March 9 at Center Ice Arena.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.