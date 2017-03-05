Tribune-Review high school sports lookahead: Week of March 6, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlights of the week ahead in high school sports:

Monday

The Latrobe hockey team has familiarity with its first-round opponent in the PIHL Class AA playoffs. The Wildcats (9-9-1), seeded No. 4 in the East, host West No. 5 Mars (7-10-2) at 7:15 p.m. at Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg. Latrobe beat Mars, 3-2, earlier in the season. Mars was a runner-up last season.

Thursday

The PIAA wrestling championships open at Giant Center in Hershey with weigh-ins at 8 a.m., and Class AA preliminaries and first-round matches at 9. Class AAA preliminaries and first-round matches begin at 4 p.m.

• Hempfield (10-8-1) opens the hockey playoffs on a three-game winning streak. The Spartans, the PIHL's No. 3 seed in the Class AA East, travel to play West No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (13-4-2) at 6:40 p.m. at Ice Castle in Castle Shannon.

• After a first-round bye, top-seeded Franklin Regional (17-1) opens the PIHL Class A playoffs against the winner of Chartiers Valley/Westmont Hilltop at 8:10 p.m. at Center Ice Arena on Delmont.

Friday

With the WPIAL basketball postseason complete, the scene shifts to the PIAA playoffs.

The Greensburg Central Catholic girls (18-6), who reached the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals, return to the court to take on McConnellsburg (17-7) at 6 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown.

Franklin Regional's boys (13-10) get a rematch with WPIAL champion Moon (20-5), the team they lost to in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals. The teams meet again in the PIAA first round at 6 p.m. at Plum.

Hempfield (14-9) opens the PIAA Class 6A girls playoffs against North Allegheny (24-1) at 7:30 at Plum.

• The PIAA wrestling championships continue. Weigh-ins are at 8 a.m. followed by Class AA quarterfinals at 9. Class AAA quarterfinals begin at 2:15 p.m. Class AA semifinals begin at 7:30.

Saturday

Opening weekend continues in the PIAA basketball playoffs. The Latrobe boys (19-4) go against WPIAL Class 6A champion Pine-Richland (24-1) at 6 p.m. at North Allegheny.

In Class 2A boys, Jeannette (12-12) plays Bishop McCort (21-4) at 4 p.m. at Richland High School in Johnstown. WPIAL semifinalist Greensburg Central Catholic (23-1), meantime, faces West Middlesex (11-15) at 4:30 p.m. at Sharon.

• The Class AAA semifinals start at 9 a.m. to kick off the final day of the PIAA wrestling championships in Hershey. The Class AA parade of champions begins at 1:45 p.m. with finals at 2. Class AAA's parade of champions starts at 6:45 p.m. with the finals at 7.

PCN will televise the 2A finals at 1:30 p.m. and 3A at 6:30 p.m.