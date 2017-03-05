Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Tribune-Review high school sports lookahead: Week of March 6, 2017
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 9:51 p.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Highlights of the week ahead in high school sports:

Monday

The Latrobe hockey team has familiarity with its first-round opponent in the PIHL Class AA playoffs. The Wildcats (9-9-1), seeded No. 4 in the East, host West No. 5 Mars (7-10-2) at 7:15 p.m. at Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg. Latrobe beat Mars, 3-2, earlier in the season. Mars was a runner-up last season.

Thursday

The PIAA wrestling championships open at Giant Center in Hershey with weigh-ins at 8 a.m., and Class AA preliminaries and first-round matches at 9. Class AAA preliminaries and first-round matches begin at 4 p.m.

• Hempfield (10-8-1) opens the hockey playoffs on a three-game winning streak. The Spartans, the PIHL's No. 3 seed in the Class AA East, travel to play West No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (13-4-2) at 6:40 p.m. at Ice Castle in Castle Shannon.

• After a first-round bye, top-seeded Franklin Regional (17-1) opens the PIHL Class A playoffs against the winner of Chartiers Valley/Westmont Hilltop at 8:10 p.m. at Center Ice Arena on Delmont.

Friday

With the WPIAL basketball postseason complete, the scene shifts to the PIAA playoffs.

The Greensburg Central Catholic girls (18-6), who reached the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals, return to the court to take on McConnellsburg (17-7) at 6 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown.

Franklin Regional's boys (13-10) get a rematch with WPIAL champion Moon (20-5), the team they lost to in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals. The teams meet again in the PIAA first round at 6 p.m. at Plum.

Hempfield (14-9) opens the PIAA Class 6A girls playoffs against North Allegheny (24-1) at 7:30 at Plum.

• The PIAA wrestling championships continue. Weigh-ins are at 8 a.m. followed by Class AA quarterfinals at 9. Class AAA quarterfinals begin at 2:15 p.m. Class AA semifinals begin at 7:30.

Saturday

Opening weekend continues in the PIAA basketball playoffs. The Latrobe boys (19-4) go against WPIAL Class 6A champion Pine-Richland (24-1) at 6 p.m. at North Allegheny.

In Class 2A boys, Jeannette (12-12) plays Bishop McCort (21-4) at 4 p.m. at Richland High School in Johnstown. WPIAL semifinalist Greensburg Central Catholic (23-1), meantime, faces West Middlesex (11-15) at 4:30 p.m. at Sharon.

• The Class AAA semifinals start at 9 a.m. to kick off the final day of the PIAA wrestling championships in Hershey. The Class AA parade of champions begins at 1:45 p.m. with finals at 2. Class AAA's parade of champions starts at 6:45 p.m. with the finals at 7.

PCN will televise the 2A finals at 1:30 p.m. and 3A at 6:30 p.m.

— Bill Beckner Jr.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.