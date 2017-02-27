Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

High school roundup: Monessen rolls into WPIAL title game

Staff Reports | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 10:42 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Monessen earned a spot in the WPIAL boys basketball championship game for the fourth time in six seasons thanks to an 88-64 victory over No. 5-seeded Union in a WPIAL Class A semifinal game at Peters Township.

Justice Rice had 38 points and Jaden Altomore added 25 for the top-seeded Greyhounds (17-7), who used a 30-12 run in the third quarter to take control.

Seth Pinkerton had 16 points and Trevon Charles scored 15 for Union (18-7).

Imani Christian 80, Vincentian 71 — Third-seeded Imani Christian (15-6) clipped No. 2 Vincentian (19-5) behind a balanced scoring attack in a WPIAL Class A semifinal at Fox Chapel. Kenny Robinson scored 19, Ray Jackson added 16, Sam Fairley 15, Chaka Poole 15 and Desean Hubbard 12 for Imani Christian, which outscored the Royals, 28-8, in the fourth quarter.

Mike Brooks led Vincentian with 23, Zach McDonough added 22 and Thomas Quinlan had 18.

Imani will play No. 1 Monessen (17-7) at 7 p.m. in Thursday's title game at Petersen Events Center.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 49, Washington 44 — At Moon, John Fukon and Isaiah Wilson each scored 13 points to help No. 3 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-5) earn a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal victory.

The Trojans opened a 13-4 lead in the first quarter and were ahead 23-12 at halftime. The Little Prexies rallied with a 14-6 run in the third quarter.

Matt Popeck returned from an injury to score a game-high 18 points for No. 2 Washington (20-5), which has qualified for the PIAA playoffs.

Girls basketball

CW North Catholic 59, Beaver 49 — At Moon, Sam Breen scored 27 points and Kylie Huffman had 19 as No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (22-2) earned a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal victory.

Bella Posset had 16 points and Sydney Barney added 15 for No. 5 Beaver (17-6).

Blackhawk 70, South Park 56 — At North Allegheny, Tailyn Silver had 16 points and eight rebounds as No. 2 Blackhawk (16-8) won a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game. McKenzie Amalia scored 19 points, Mady Aulbach had 15 and Madison Amalia added 12 for the Cougars, who will play Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Petersen Events Center.

Blackhawk made six three pointers in the third quarter when it outscored the Eagles, 26-12.

Brittany Andrews scored 18 points and Alyssa Greer had 14 for No. 6 South Park (16-9), which has qualified for the PIAA tournament.

Chartiers-Houston 54, OLSH 39 — Alexa Williams had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Jala Walker scored 14 points as No. 1 Chartiers-Houston (22-2) won a WPIAL Class 2A semifinal game at Peters Township. Ashley Norling scored 15 for No. 4 OLSH (18-6), which has qualified for the PIAA playoffs.

The Bucs will play No. 2 Vincentian Academy (20-4) in the WPIAL championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Petersen Events Center.

