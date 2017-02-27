Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Brown, Cummings guide Lincoln Park back to championship game
Chris Harlan | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 11:57 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The protective mask stayed in place only a few minutes before Evan Brown tossed it to the bench.

The gauze stuffed in his nostrils didn't last either.

The Lincoln Park senior might have a broken nose, and said he won't know for sure for a few days, but that's not the pain that drove him Monday night. For almost a year, Brown and his teammates have suffered with the sting from last year's WPIAL championship loss.

“I don't really want to talk about it,” he said of that nagging pain. “I just know it's not going to be like that this year.”

With a chance for relief in reach, Brown ignored his injured nose Monday and scored 28 points for an 81-61 victory over Shady Side Academy in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal at North Allegheny. Leopards teammate Nelly Cummings led with 31 points, but the high-scoring Bowling Green recruit didn't shoulder the load by himself.

“My confidence is through the roof now,” said Brown, a 6-foot-3 guard committed to LaRoche who injured his nose during a quarterfinal game against Seton-La Salle on Thursday. “Every time I catch the ball I look to score instead of pass.”

Cummings and Brown combined for 29 points in the second quarter as Lincoln Park outscored Shady Side, 34-18, in that eight-minute stretch. Tied 15-15 after the first quarter, Lincoln Park quickly led by 16 at half.

“It's so nice to have Evan doing this, especially at this time,” Cummings said. “Playoff Evan is a bad dude.”

The victory carries No. 1 seed Lincoln Park (21-4) back to Petersen Events Center for the WPIAL Class 3A final at 9 p.m. Thursday. There a year ago, Lincoln Park lost to Aliquippa. Waiting for the Leopards this time is No. 3 seed Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-5).

“It feels so good to get back there,” Cummings said. “Since the buzzer sounded at Petersen Event Center last year, we've wanted it so bad. That's all we grinded for. It's just redemption.”

After just four points in the first quarter, Cummings heated up in the second and scored 18. He missed eight of his first 10 shots, but his six of his next eight in one first-half stretch.

At one point he scored eight straight points for his team as the Leopards showed their speed. Lincoln Park led 38-26 after his steal and layup 3 minutes before half.

“Nelly got hot, they started to make a run in the second quarter and we just kind of lost faith,” Shady Side coach David Vadnais said. “We lost shape on offense. Once they started going, we had a tough time getting it back.”

Etai Groff led Shady Side Academy (18-7) with 18 points, Kirf Olander had 16 and Grady Munroe added 14.

Lincoln Park led 49-33 at halftime, and outscored Shady Side Academy 23-12 in the third behind its two senior guards.

Brown scored five points in the first quarter, 11 in the second and 12 in the third, before Lincoln Park intentionally slowed in the fourth with a 20-point lead.

“When I catch fire, I catch fire,” Brown said. “Today, once I made the first one, I was like: ‘It's going to be a good game.' ”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.