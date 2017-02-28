Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

High school roundup: Simmons carries Moon to WPIAL title game

Staff Reports | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 10:39 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Jarrod Simmons poured in 31 points and had 19 rebounds and Moon earned a spot in the WPIAL championship game for the first time since 2008 with a 65-43 victory over Chartiers Valley in a WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball semifinal Tuesday at West Allegheny.

Simmons, a 6-foot-7 Penn recruit, helped the No. 2-seeded Tigers improve to 19-5. Connor Ryan added 14 points in the win.

Moon will play No. 5 Hampton (16-9) in the championship game at 9 p.m. Friday at Petersen Events Center.

Ross Wilkerson had 18 points and Coleman Vaughn added 15 for no. 3 Chartiers Valley (17-7), which has advanced to the PIAA tournament.

Sewickley Academy 67, Bishop Canevin 51 — Nate Ridgeway scored 23 points to help No. 3 Sewickley Academy (19-4) to a WPIAL Class 2A semifinal victory at North Hills.

The Panthers used a 20-8 run in the third quarter to take control after trailing 30-28 at halftime.

Chris Groetsch had 11 points, and Justin Pryor and Isaiah Smith each had 10 for Sewickley Academy, which will play No. 5 OLSH (18-6) in the championship game at 5 p.m. Friday at Petersen Events Center.

Girls basketball

Bethel Park 41, Penn Hills 36 — Justina Mascaro had 16 points and Kam Lach had 10 as No. 7 Bethel Park (19-6) claimed a WPIAL Class 6A semifinal victory at North Allegheny.

The Black Hawks held a 21-13 lead at halftime and withstood a third-quarter Indians' rally to secure the victory.

Desiree Oliver had 13 points and Diamond Whittington added 11 for No. 3 Penn Hills (21-3), which advances to the PIAA tournament.

North Allegheny 61, Mt. Lebanon 44 — Led by Rachel Martindale's 22 points, top-seeded North Allegheny opened a 38-18 lead at halftime and secured a berth in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game with a semifinal victory at North Hills.

Madelyn Fischer added 14 points for the Tigers (23-1), who will play Bethel Park in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

Alyssa Hyland had 17 points for No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (19-6), which advances to the PIAA tournament.

Cornell 51, St. Joseph 42 — The Raiders (20-4) secured their first WPIAL title game berth with a WPIAL Class A semifinal victory at Fox Chapel. Nysia Miles led No. 2 Cornell with 13 points and Jaelah Smith collected 23 rebounds. For the Spartans (17-8) Senior Lizzy Celko led the Spartans (17-8) with 12 points and 10 rebounds as St. Joseph was in the semifinals for the first time.

Winchester Thurston 55, West Greene 50 — Ayanna Townsend scored 24 points and had 19 rebounds and surpassed 1,000 career points as No. 1 Winchester Thurston (20-1) captured a WPIAL Class A semifinal win at West Allegheny.

Winchester Thurston will play Cornell as both teams make their WPIAL championship game debut at 3 p.m Friday at Petersen Events Center.

Madison Lampe had 21 points and McKenna Lampe had 18 for No. 4 West Greene (19-5).

