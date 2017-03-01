High school roundup: Quaker Valley, New Castle to meet again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It will be a rubber match with a lot on the line. Section 2-4A rivals New Castle and Central Valley, who split decisions during the regular season, earned trips to the WPIAL championship game with semifinal victories Wednesday night. They will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

New Castle 61, Central Valley 33 — Geno Stone had 22 points and Marcus Hooker added 10 as No. 1 New Castle (22-2) won a semifinal game at Ambridge. No. 4 Central Valley (15-10) opened a 7-0 lead, but the Red Hurricanes used a 25-4 run in the second quarter to pull away.

Quaker Valley 68, Beaver Falls 50 — Danny Conlan and Ricky Guss each scored 18 points to guide No. 2 Quaker Valley (22-2) to a semifinal win at Moon. Wolf Moser had 15 points and Coletrane Washington scored 13 for QV, which will play for a WPIAL title for the first time since 1997.

Josh Creach had 23 points to pace No. 3 Beaver Falls (12-9).

Girls basketball

Oakland Catholic 44, Hampton 37 — Sierra DeAngelo had 21 points and Gabby Gevaudan added 13 as No. 4 Oakland Catholic (22-3) won a WPIAL Class 5A semifinal game at North Allegheny.

The Eagles trailed 26-18 at halftime but rallied with a 13-4 edge in the third quarter.

Jenna Lafko had 15 points and Allison Collins added 11 for No. 1 Hampton (22-3).

Oakland Catholic will play Chartiers Valley in the title game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

Chartiers Valley 47, Trinity 35 — Mackenzie Wagner had 26 points, including a 16-of-17 effort at the foul line, to guide No. 6 Chartiers Valley (18-7) to a WPIAL Class 5A semifinal victory at Moon.

No. 2 Trinity (22-3) still advances to the PIAA tournament.

Bishop Canevin 45, Carlynton 24 — Brionna Allen had 17 points and Shamyjha Price added 12 as No. 1 Bishop Canevin (18-5) claimed a WPIAL Class 3A semifinals at Ambridge. It was the Crusaders' third win over No. 5 Carlynton (17-7) this season.

Diamond Thomas scored 13 for Carlynton.

Neshannock 34, East Allegheny 33 — No. 3 seed Neshannock (23-1) handed No. 2 East Allegheny (23-1) it's first loss with a victory in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals at Fox Chapel. Sophomore forward Bella Burrelli scored 18 points for the Lancers, who will take on Bishop Canevin for the championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pitt's Petersen Events Center.

East Allegheny junior standout Amani Johnson led all scorers with 23 points. Johnson hit a 3-pointer and a driving layup, and junior guard Marissa Smith made a pull-up jumper to help the Wildcats take a 33-32 lead with 1:14 to play. Neshannock led 23-21 after three quarters.

Burrelli made two free throws with 18 seconds left for the winning points.