Basketball

Trib Cup: Pine-Richland to defend WPIAL title against Butler

Alex Oltmanns | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Highlands' Shawn Erceg defends the basket against Pine-Richland's Andrew Petcash during a game Dec. 10, 2016, at Pine-Richland.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Highlands' Mitch Dezort attacks the basket against Pine-Richland's Phil Jurkovec during a game Dec. 10, 2016, at Pine-Richland.

Last year the Pine-Richland boys basketball team earned the distinction as the last group to win the WPIAL Class AAAA title as the league's largest classification.

And now, with the PIAA moving to six classifications, the Rams are looking to become the first WPIAL team to claim a 6A boys basketball championship as well.

But to do so, they will need to overcome a familiar opponent in section rival and No. 11 seed Butler, which lost both games to the top-seeded Rams by a mere six combined points.

“We have to have two really good days of practice, we have to focus really hard and we have to play really well because Butler's a very good team. Butler has a lot of really good players, they have good size, they rebound well and they're very physical,” Pine-Richland coach Jeff Ackermann said. “They're probably the most physical team we play all year. … It will be a challenge to us, but we'll have to be ready to go.”

“I think they match up with us size-wise, and they always put together a pretty good game plan and they just play us really hard,” added senior Andrew Petcash.

After earning the program's first-ever WPIAL title last season, the Rams are 23-1 in their championship defense as the team enters the 6A title game at 9 p.m. Saturday at Petersen Events Center. Pine-Richland is highlighted as this week's Tribune-Review High School Sports Award feature team and is a big part in the Rams' third-place ranking in the Class 6A standings.

The Section 1 champions secured their spot in the title game after facing another section rival for the third time this year in the semifinals, defeating North Hills. Ackermann credited his team's focus, along with the play of junior Phil Jurkovec, who drew the defensive assignment on North Hills star Nick Smith.

“I thought we were really focused (Wednesday),” Ackermann said. “The first time we played them, I don't think Phil Jurkovec had his best game the first time. … He was really sharp (Wednesday) and we also put Phil on Nick Smith, which I really thought worked well.”

Petcash and Jurkovec — who contributed 30 and 17 points, respectively, in the semifinal win — have paced the Rams all season. But it takes more than just two players to make back-to-back appearances in the WPIAL final.

“They're our two leaders, they're our two best players, but we're not just two players. We have a lot of other good players too, and that's what makes us really difficult to play, because we have so many other players that can step up for us,” Ackermann said.

In addition to Petcash (6-foot-4) and Jurkovec (6-5), 6-6 sophomore center Andrew Kristofic has played a big role in the Rams' frontcourt. After missing the team's first eight games, Kristofic has played well down the stretch, posting double-figure scoring efforts in Pine-Richland's playoff wins over Canon-McMillan and North Hills.

Senior guards Nolan Rausch and Evan Luellen — who added 19 points in the team's semifinal win — in addition to a strong bench, also have helped the Rams advance.

Up until early February, Pine-Richland was chasing perfection, as it carried a 19-0 record into an early February game at Seneca Valley before ultimately losing. It's that loss that has allowed the Rams to refocus as they entered their last two games of the season before their playoff run.

Ackermann, who is seeking his fifth WPIAL title after winning three at Moon as well as last year's championship, told his team after that game that despite the loss, all of their goals were still in reach.

“We talked about it after the game that we had big goals, big aspirations and everything we wanted to achieve we could still achieve,” he said. “Going undefeated is something unique, but not something that is a must. We had goals to win the section, to win WPIAL and compete for a state championship, and those are all still in front of us.”

Petcash called the loss a motivating factor. And as the team gets set to tip-off at the Petersen Events Center Saturday, it's something he doesn't want to experience a second time this year.

“It opened our eyes, showed us that anyone can beat us and it definitely motivated us more; we don't want that to happen again,” he said.

Alex Oltmanns is a freelance writer.

